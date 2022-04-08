Trump news – live: Manhattan prosecutor gives update in criminal probe as New York AG files contempt motion

GOP senator dodges question on Trump’s praise of Putin

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for not complying with a court order to turn over documents in her ongoing civil probe. Her office wants him to pay $10,000 per day, every day until he turns over the documents.

Meanwhile, in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe into Mr Trump’s business dealings, investigators are reviewing “evidence not previously explored”

In a new interview with the Washington Post, Donald Trump has insisted he does not regret urging his supporters to come to Washington, DC on 6 January 2021 – and has even said that he himself would have marched to the Capitol had the Secret Service not restrained him.

“Secret Service said I couldn’t go,” the paper quotes him saying. “I would have gone there in a minute.”

The interview comes after the House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer ex-Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

Show latest update 1649387732 Manhattan DA’s Trump criminal probe reviewing ‘evidence not previously explored’ The Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal probe into Donald Trump’s business dealings is ongoing and investigators are reviewing “evidence not previously explored” as Alvin Bragg’s office comes under closer scrutiny following the abrupt departure of prosecutors on the case and the expiration of a grand jury to hear evidence. His statement on 7 April assures that the “investigation continues” and is “following the facts without fear or favor” despite mounting public pressure. Alex Woodward has the latest. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 04:15 1649385032 Trump says Secret Service stopped him marching to Capitol on Jan 6 Former president Donald Trump claims he wanted to join a riotous mob of his supporters in marching from the Ellipse on the way to attacking the Capitol on 6 January 2021, but was prevented from doing so by his security detail. Andrew Feinberg reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 03:30 1649382332 New York AG files motion to hold Trump in contempt with $10,000 daily fines New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a motion asking the state Supreme Court to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to turn over evidence as part of her investigation into his family’s business, with $10,000 daily fines for every day he has refused to comply with a court order. “The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office,” she said in a statement on 7 April. “Instead of obeying a court order, Mr Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.” Alex Woodward has the latest. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 02:45 1649379632 Refusal to share Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs with Congress suggests DoJ is investigating It’s the clearest suggestion so far that the issue is under investigation, CNN noted. Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 02:00 1649376932 Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘pro-pedophile’ insult to fellow Republicans Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. When Mr Cruz was asked if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s silly”. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 01:15 1649374232 Despite governor’s veto, Kentucky GOP could ban transgender athletes from women’s sports Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-led state legislature banning transgender student athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, arguing that it is likely unconstitutional discrimination against transgender women and girls. Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 8 April 2022 00:30 1649371532 Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attacking Mr T’s masking decision Former wrestler and actor’s decision to continue masking after his second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot drew the ire of Senator Ted Cruz who labelled it “bizarre”. As one person commented: “Bizarre that you’ve got problems with someone making their own medical choices.” Graig Graziosi has the story. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 23:45 1649369701 GOP may block Disney copyright over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill row A number of Republican lawmakers have signalled they may block Disney from renewing copyright on an iconic Mickey Mouse cartoon as punishment for the company’s stance on Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Rep Jim Banks, chair of the Republican Study Committee, is circulating a letter among the GOP caucus in which he tells Disney CEO Bob Chapek of his intention to oppose any future extension of Disney copyrights, National Review reports. Bevan Hurley has the story. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 23:15 1649368832 GOP congressman who served as Trump’s doctor under investigation In a statement, Ethics Committee Chairman Ted Deutch and Ranking Member Jackie Walorski said the panel had taken up a matter referred to it in December of last year, and would announce a “course of action” by 23 May. Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 23:00 1649367332 Voices: Trump knows what the Jan 6th Committee are probably asking Ivanka. That’s why he’s panicking “Ivanka spent eight hours testifying to the committee rather than refusing a subpoena or invoking the Fifth, much to many people’s surprise. The week before, so did Jared Kushner. This hints at an interesting new strategy,” writes Ahmed Baba. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 22:35

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news – live: Manhattan prosecutor gives update in criminal probe as New York AG files contempt motion