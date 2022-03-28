Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee to vote on holding aides Scavino and Navarro in contempt

Trump says Ketanji Brown Jackson was ‘unbelievably disrespectful’ to GOP senators

The 6 January select committee will vote tonight on referring Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the House of Representatives for contempt of Congress. The vote comes after President Joe Biden turned down their attempts to resist the panel’s subpoenas by asserting executive privilege, a claim that has failed numerous subpoenaed witnesses already.

According to a report released by the committee on Sunday evening, Mr Biden “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump used a speech at a rally in Georgia to attack Ketanji ​ Brown Jackson for being “disrespectful” to GOP senators during her confirmation last week.

“Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican Senators that in many cases were really nicely asking questions,” he said. “She had total disdain and even hatred for them,” he added.

The former president also hinted that he might run for president again. “I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time. And now, we just might have to do it again.”

Show latest update 1648476014 Report: Ted Cruz’s role in trying to overthrow 2020 election The Washington Post has published a shocking (if not entirely surprising) look at Ted Cruz’s role in one of the various efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, connecting him not only with Donald Trump himself but with John Eastman, author of a notorious memo that outlined a plan to have Mike Pence disregard the legitimate electoral votes sent from various states Mr Trump narrowly lost: An examination by The Washington Post of Cruz’s actions between Election Day and Jan. 6, 2021, shows just how deeply he was involved, working directly with Trump to concoct a plan that came closer than widely realized to keeping him in power. As Cruz went to extraordinary lengths to court Trump’s base and lay the groundwork for his own potential 2024 presidential bid, he also alienated close allies and longtime friends who accused him of abandoning his principles. Now, Cruz’s efforts are of interest to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in particular whether Cruz was in contact with Trump lawyer John Eastman, a conservative attorney who has been his friend for decades and who wrote key legal memos aimed at denying Biden’s victory. Read the report below. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 15:00 1648473434 Far right congressman paints cocaine-and-orgies picture of DC life Madison Cawthorn, the extremist North Carolina representative who has previously been accused of indulging in irresponsibly violent rhetoric, has given a very strange interview in which he claims to have been offered illegal drugs by other members of Congress and paints a picture of rampant sexual adventurism in the halls of power. “I’ve always paid attention to politics,” he said. “All of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey, we’re gonna have a kind of sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come!’ And you realise they’re asking you to come to an orgy.” Read more… Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 14:17 1648471214 Capitol reopening to visitors after Covid and Jan 6 The Covid-19 pandemic effectively closed the US Capitol to everyday Americans looking for a tour of its storied hallways, but the events of 6 January 2021 added a new security dimension to its eventual reopening. Tour guides are reportedly worried that the US Capitol Police remain too understaffed to provide adequate protection should visitors pose a threat, and some have asked for help on what to do if someone on one of their tours announces they were in the building during the riot. Here’s a report from NBC’s Today show on the atmosphere in the building as constituents return in numbers. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 13:40 1648468994 Report: Jan 6 committee considers calling Ginni Thomas to testify CNN reports that Ginni Thomas’s text messages to Mark Meadows have sufficiently alarmed the 6 January committee that its members are considering interviewing her in the coming weeks. And intriguingly, given Ms Thomas’s standing on the right, vice chair Liz Cheney is said to be on board with the move despite her reservations about any appearance that the committee is going after a sitting Supreme Court justice. Read the story below: Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 13:03 1648467074 Catch up: Jan 6 committee to vote on holding Trump aides in contempt The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol will tonight be voting on referring contempt charges against Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the full House of Representatives. The two men have resisted complying in full with the committee’s efforts to question them and obtain their communications records from the time leading up to the riot. According to the committee, Mr Scavino “may have had advance warning about the potential for violence on January 6th”, and Mr Navarro has previously spelled out on TV a mooted plan to get the 2020 election result overturned in Congress. Mr Navarro has so far insisted his White House communications are covered by executive privilege, a claim that has so far not protected any other witnesses from the committee’s scrutiny. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 12:31 1648465214 The Guardian’s Edward Helmore has this look at a glaring fact of the nascent Trump ‘24 campaign: the president’s vast fundraising success is not translating into massive spending. Even with more than $108m in the bank, his Save America political action committee is not disbursing much to the candidates Mr Trump is backing… Without any declared candidacy, his war chest’s purpose and thus also that of its master, is unclear – and deliberately so. Trump cannot easily spend the money on himself should he decide to run in 2024. Save America is registered as a leadership pac, or political action committee, not a campaign tool for himself. Yet Trump is not yet spending much, according to its “leadership” purpose of supporting Republican candidates going into this year’s hotly contested midterm elections. Despite Trump’s more than 120 Republican endorsements, and even as Democrats pour money into the effort to retain control of Congress, the massive accumulation of cash under his control raises the question: what is it for? Read the piece below. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 12:00 1648463473 GOP candidate ridiculed for Trump golf tweet In another sign of the lengths some Republicans will go to to capitalise on Donald Trump’s popularity with their base, South Carolina statehouse candidate Tim Swain posted a euphoric tweet this weekend boasting of the president’s supposedly miraculous golf skills. And in a sign of how easy it is to take such things too far, he was immediately met with ridicule. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 11:31 1648460700 Fact check: Trump’s misrepresentations on Biden and Ukraine One of Donald Trump’s main talking points on the Ukrainian conflict is that the Obama administration provided insufficient aid to Ukraine as it faced Russian military and political aggression. The same claims, which often make reference to “blankets”, are still being circulated by Mike Pence. But according to an examination by the Associated Press, both men are not only downplaying their predecessor’s contribution to Ukrainian security but also exaggerating what they did while in power themselves: While the Obama administration refused to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons in 2014 to fight Russian-backed separatists, it offered a range of other military and security aid — not just “blankets.” The administration’s concern was that providing lethal weapons like Javelin anti-tank missiles might provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin to escalate the conflict in the separatist Donbas area of Ukraine near Russia’s border… …two years later, Trump delayed the release of congressionally approved security assistance for Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival, Joe Biden. The matter was part of Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial. Read the full fact check below. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 10:45 1648458074 Trump’s team rally to defend crowd size in Georgia Donald Trump’s-communications staff were at battle stations this weekend after reports that the crowd at his Georgia rally fell short of his own high expectations (and grandiose claims). As Sravasti Dasgupta reports: The former president’s chief spokeswoman Liz Harrington squared off with conservative commentator Erick Erickson, who said the crowd “turnout on a Saturday [rally] in Georgia was anemic”. “The Trump turnout on a Saturday in Georgia was anemic. That does not bode well for his slate of candidates,” he tweeted. “Not all the people there were from Georgia or even able to vote. And Perdue and the other candidates had to foot the bill. Oof.” Read more below. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 10:01 1648455914 ICYMI: Trump-backed candidate claims his Senate seat was stolen Former Georgia senator David Perdue, who is struggling in his state’s gubernatorial primary despite Donald Trump’s endorsement, has claimed that he lost his seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff because the election was stolen. (This is untrue.) At Trump’s Georgia rally over the weekend, he even led the crowd in a chant of “lock him up” directed at his rival. Andrew Naughtie 28 March 2022 09:25

