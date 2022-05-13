Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoena McCarthy as probe into secret documents at Mar-a-Lago begins

Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in speech on economy

On Capitol Hill, the January 6 riot committee investigating the 2021 attack has issued subpoenas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers who are close allies of Donald Trump: Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mo Brooks of Alabama. Each was given the opportunity to voluntarily give evidence.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is now investigating whether former President Trump or any of his aides violated federal law by mishandling classified documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago instead of at the national archives at the end of his term.

Elsewhere, Republican reps Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after taking different votes on an aid package to Ukraine, with the former accusing the latter of angling for a spot on the Russia Today network.

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline GOP senators are demanding anti-abortion protesters be arrested for demonstrating outside justices’ homes. Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have called for them to be hauled off by the authorities, both citing a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

Show latest update 1652411726 ‘I had just hit my limit’: Psaki says she regrets comment about sending Covid tests to every American Outgoing White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that she had hit her “limit” in terms of questions about Covid tests when she previously asked, “should we just send one to every American?” in response to a reporter’s question. In December of last year, Ms Psaki was repeatedly asked about the availability of Covid tests in the US, leading to her eventually responding in a tone some considered sarcastic or mocking. Almost two weeks later, the government bought 500 million tests to send to Americans. Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 04:15 1652410208 Biden marks 1 million Americans dead from Covid as White House hosts global summit The White will host world leaders for another global Covid-19 summit to urge preparedness for the next pandemic, as the US passed the grim milestone of 1 million American deaths from the coronavirus. In a statement on Thursday, President Joe Biden said each of the million dead represented “an irreplaceable loss … leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed”. “As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before,” he said, adding that it is “critical” for Congress to “sustain” such resources by passing a supplemental Covid-19 funding bill. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 03:50 1652409026 Jen Psaki says she and her children were target of ‘threats’ Outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki has detailed some of the tougher aspects of the job, including threats she received from angry critics of the Biden administration, in an interview with members of the press corps this week. Speaking at the Christian Science Monitor breakfast on Thursday, Ms Psaki explained that throughout her time at the White House she received threatening messages mentioning both her and her children, with some even containing mentions of her home address. “The thing that has been hardest, personally, is I have had threats, I have had nasty letters, texts to me with my personal address, the names of my children,” she said. John Bowden has the story. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 03:30 1652406326 GOP governors ask DoJ to block protests outside Supreme Court justices’ homes Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Larry Hogan of Maryland, both Republicans, wrote in the letter on Wednesday that the federal government must “take the lead and provide sustained resources to protect the justices and ensure these residential areas are secure in the weeks and months ahead”. Abe Asher reports: Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 02:45 1652404946 Biden ‘cutting red tape’ to ease baby formula shortage President Joe Biden is directing federal agencies to take actions towards easing the baby formula shortages that have left many store shelves bare in the wake of a manufacturing shutdown and recall from the nation’s largest formula maker. “We have been working on this issue since since the very beginning in the days leading up to to the recall,” said a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the actions late Thursday. “We absolutely recognize the frustration that American families are feeling right now, and that’s why the President has acted to direct the administration to pull additional levers and take additional action to make more supply available as quickly as possible”. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 02:22 1652403626 How the ‘pro-life’ movement killed Roe v Wade Powerful legal groups, conservative Christian activists and right-wing figures shaped an anti-abortion agenda in the hands of the US Supreme Court, Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 02:00 1652400926 Biden warns GOP plans to reverse same-sex marriage rights next President Joe Biden had a stark warning for his Democratic supporters and colleagues: Republicans are coming for gay marriage next. That was the message he delivered to donors at a fundraiser on Wednesday hosted by the Democratic National Committee as the White House and Democrats nationally face questions about whether they have a strategy to see abortion rights protected at the federal level in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade. “Mark my words: They’re going to go after the right of the — Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriage,” he warned. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 01:15 1652400026 Sign up for The Independent’s US morning headlines newsletter As the Biden administration scrambles to punish Russia for its assault on Ukraine, Congress confirms a new Supreme Court justice and the 6 January investigations steadily heat up, The Independent is launching a new US morning headlines newsletter to keep you in the know. As the day begins US morning headlines will bring you up to date with the biggest stories, exclusives, explainers, and the big questions of the day. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 01:00 1652398226 Ukraine aid: Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 00:30 1652397728 Voices: What Alito hasn’t considered — Forced pregnancies will lead to job discrimination Pregnant women already face a host of challenges at work – curbing women’s right to bodily autonomy will make things worse, writes Mariah Schug. Oliver O’Connell 13 May 2022 00:22

