Trump news – live: House votes to hold Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt for defying Jan 6 committee

GOP senator dodges question on Trump’s praise of Putin

The House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer ex-Trump White House aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

Wednesay’s vote comes after both Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump testified before the committee within the past week. Both reportedly answered questions for several hours without invoking the Fifth Amendment, a break with various of Donald Trump’s other close associates.

The committee has also finally received a cache of emails belonging to former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who had tried to withhold them from the committee’s scrutiny citing various arguments that were rejected in court.

Meanwhile, six weeks after its launch, Trump’s Truth Social app has lost two senior executives. The app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it.

Show latest update 1649301322 ICYMI: Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan 6 committee Ivanka Trump appeared remotely before the January 6 committee on Tuesday, committee sources revealed, as the panel’s investigation into her father’s role in a violent assault on Congress continues. The chairman of the House select committee investigating January 6 confirmed Ms Trump’s appearance to reporters and told Politico that Ms Trump’s testimony was still ongoing as of mid-Monday afternoon with five hours already passed in the session. Ms Trump was not subpoenaed, and like her husband is giving information to the committee as a personal choice. John Bowden and Andrew Feinberg report on what the former first daughter’s testimony may mean. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 04:15 1649298641 Report: FBI has hundreds of names of Capitol riot suspects but DOJ needs more lawyers The US Justice Department has been busy for more than a year tracking down and prosecuting participants in the Capitol riot, but is now facing an unprecedented problem; it doesn’t have enough lawyers to carry out the prosecutions. NBC News reports that more than 775 supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on 6 January have been arrested. More than 225 people have pleaded guilty thus far, and two have been convicted during a trial. More than 50 have been sentenced to prison. Graig Graziosi reports. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 03:30 1649295941 AOC confident that GOP immigration provisions won’t be in Covid relief bill The Independent’s Eric Garcia spoke with Ms Ocasio-Cortez at the US Capitol. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 02:45 1649293241 Ohio GOP lawmakers introduce sweeping ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill also targeting lessons on race Republican legislators in Ohio have introduced what opponents have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, mirroring a Florida law that critics warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students, teachers and their families. The bill goes further to include school prohibitions against “divisive or inherently racist concepts” including “critical race theory” as well as “diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes,” including professional development initiatives for teachers and school staff. Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 02:00 1649290541 Judge issues first outright acquittal of Jan 6 riot defendant A judge has issued the first acquittal of a defendant in the January 6 riot after a federal defence contractor claimed that police had waved him into the US Capitol. New Mexico engineer Matthew Martin was found not guilty of four misdemeanor charges following a two-day bench trial before US District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, having rejected a jury trial. Graeme Massie has more details. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 01:15 1649288122 Marjorie Taylor Greene reports Jimmy Kimmel to Capitol Police US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported Jimmy Kimmel to the US Capitol police on Wednesday, after the late-night host made a joke about Will Smith slapping the Georgia Republican for her baseless claims that Republicans who vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are “pro paedophile.” “ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” she wrote on social media on Wednesday. Josh Marcus reports. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 00:35 1649286677 House votes to hold Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress The House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer two more ex-Trump White House aides for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. Just two Republicans — select committee members Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — joined 218 Democrats on Wednesday to approve a resolution holding former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino and ex-National Trade Council director Peter Navarro in contempt and recommending they be prosecuted for refusing to heed subpoenas issued as part of the nine-member panel’s probe into the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to it set ablaze in 1814. Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 7 April 2022 00:11 1649285141 ‘Maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP ripped by Dem Party chair The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington. DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work. John Bowden has the story from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 23:45 1649283041 Not to be outdone by Texas, DeSantis says Florida will do similar Not to be outdone by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claims he’s going to ship undocumented migrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 23:10 1649282441 Texas will ship illegal immigrants to DC Mr Abbott told Fox News he is “fed up” with migrants being released into small towns in Texas by the federal government, and he plans to drop the migrants near the steps of the US Capitol. A state official said as many as 900 buses could be used to transport the migrants to DC. Oliver O’Connell 6 April 2022 23:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news – live: House votes to hold Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt for defying Jan 6 committee