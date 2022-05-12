Trump news – live: GOP senators target abortion protesters as ex-president sells DC hotel

Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ in speech on economy

As the row over the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade continues, hardline Republican Senators are demanding that anti-abortion protesters should be arrested if they demonstrate outside justices’ homes.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who infamously called on the government to “send in the troops” during the 2020 anti-racism protests, said that “any protesting a judge’s home should be arrested on the spot by federal law enforcement”. His colleague Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, meanwhile, said that officers “should haul all of these people down to the police headquarters”.

In making their arguments, both senators cited a law passed during the Red Scare of the 1950s.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has announced the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which has been picked up by the CGI Merchant Group of Miami for $375m.

The Pennsylvania Avenue hotel had served as a symbol of Donald Trump’s clout with politicians and other figures who gathered there, but had also attracted multiple accusations of corruption, from questions over its use during the 2017 inauguration to concerns that bills paid by foreign delegations staying there could violate the Constitution’s emoluments clauses.

Republicans row over Ukraine aid Marjorie Taylor Greene and other hardcore members of the House Republican caucus have gone on something of a rampage against the US's support for Ukraine, complaining that the money being sent to fight Russia would be better spent at home. But others in the ranks are not amused – and Ms Greene's latest tirade has met with a harsh response from her ideological antithesis, Adam Kinzinger. Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 15:10 Do you think Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter? Vote in the poll below: Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 14:45 1652361212 House Republicans celebrate Tucker Carlson’s birthday – and tease a campaign… The NRCC, which oversees the Republicans’ campaign to retake the House of Representatives, has got a new fundraising tactic: inviting its supporters to wish a happy birthday to far-right Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson. And more than that, it’s also asking them to weigh in on whether he should run for political office – pointing out that the conspiracy-mongering host will be giving a speech in Iowa this summer: Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 14:13 1652359112 Report: Kathy Barnette’s rise makes Trump “nervous” about Oz’s prospects As “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette continues her out-of-nowhere surge in Pennsylvania, CNN reports that Donald Trump is increasingly concerned about the implications for his chosen candidate, Dr Mehmet Oz: The situation has left Trump feeling “nervous about Oz’s prospects,” according to one Trump adviser, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal. “For the past five months, he’s been told the only threat to Oz is named David McCormick. This is a twist no one saw coming,” the adviser said. Another person close to Trump who has been supportive of Oz described the situation as “a nightmare.” In interviews with CNN, this person and three other Trump allies described Barnette, who nabbed endorsements late Tuesday from the socially conservative groups Susan B. Anthony List and CatholicVote and a seven-figure investment from the Club for Growth, as a major threat to both Oz and McCormick in the last stretch of the race. Read the full report here. Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 13:38 1652356832 Trump embraces Biden’s “Maga King” label on Truth Social Joe Biden’s derisive description of Donald Trump as the “Great Maga King” comes as the president tries to amp up his messaging for the midterm elections – and it seems to have gone down well with Mr Trump himself, at least going by his latest post on Truth Social: Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 13:00 1652353673 Former US attorney general on prosecuting Trump Eric Holder, who served as US attorney general during the Obama administration, last night appeared on MSNBC to discuss the delicate issue of whether and how Donald Trump should be indicted over his suggested role in the events of 6 January 2021. Mr Holder has previously raised concerns about the potential impact of having the Justice Department prosecute a prior president – but in his interview, he also pointed out that holding Mr Trump to account for his actions could have important positive effects. “There’s a whole range of things that I think a prosecutor has to take into consideration before you ultimately decide to bring a case,” he said. “But I think here, it would be a divisive thing, but given the nature of what it is we’re looking at…people have to be held accountable, but just as importantly, there has to be a deterrent effect so that people in the future will know that if you try something the likes of which were tried by the Trump crowd, you will be held accountable, you will have to face some kind of serious consequences.” Watch Mr Holder’s remarks below. Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 12:07 1652350952 Right-wingers continue attacks on Ukraine aid Two of the most intensely right-wing members of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, have continued railing against the US’s support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian assault – invoking the US’s domestic problems as a pretext for rejecting the $40bn aid package passed by the House this week. Also angry about the amount allocated to Ukraine is far-right North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who complained that the US should spend $40bn on its veterans – apparently unaware that the VA’s budget is more than seven times that size. Maroosha Muzaffar has the story. Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 11:22 1652349032 Dr Oz tears into surging “ultra-Maga” rival Trump endorsee Dr Mehmet Oz may be at the top of the polls in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary, but he faces an increasingly concerning challenge from an unexpected figure: previously obscure right-winger Kathy Barnette, who is now closed the polling gap at the top of the field to within the margin of statistical error. In response, many on the Trump-aligned right are trying to tarnish Ms Barnette as much as possible in the few days remaining until the final vote. And Dr Oz himself made an appearance on Fox News yesterday to join the pile-on: Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 10:50 1652346903 Texas AG fundraising off 2020 election conspiracy theory movie Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general who spoke at the 6 January rally outside the White House before the Capitol riot, is hosting a fundraiser for himself – and for his donors’ entertainment he’s putting on a screening of 2000 Mules, a falsehood-driven documentary created by pro-Trump conservative maven Dinesh D’Souza. The film, which Mr Trump himself has enthusiastically praised, claims that (debunked) cellphone data proves that Democrats engaged in a massive election fraud scam to throw the presidency Joe Biden’s way. Mr Paxton is facing disciplinary action from the Texas state bar over his involvement in post-election lawsuit challenging Mr Biden’s victory; nonetheless, he is running for re-election this year with Mr Trump’s endorsement. Having placed first in the GOP primary field, he will face George P. Bush, scion of the presidential dynasty, in a Republican runoff on 24 May. Andrew Naughtie 12 May 2022 10:15 1652344217 GOP donors split over support for Trump ahead of midterms Ahead of midterm elections some GOP donors are spending millions of dollars to oppose primary candidates endorsed by Donald Trump, reported ABC News. In several high-profile primaries, GOP donors have given large sums in supporting Republicans running against Trump-backed candidates, according to Federal Election Commission disclosure filings. The filings show for instance that GOP groups have spent more than $20 million to attack Dr. Mehmet Oz who has been endorsed by Mr Trump and support his primary rival David McCormick in Pennsylvania. In North Carolina, $18 million has come in outside GOP spending, split among Trump-backed candidate Ted Budd and his rivals. Club for Growth President David McIntosh refused to comment on the alleged split in funding. “What it means is, there are just a lot of people who are energized and ready to win back the majority, and people who are able to raise a lot of money and spend a lot of money,” Mr McIntosh was quoted as saying. FILE – Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, March 12, 2022, in Florence, South Carolina. Trump wants to use November’s midterm elections to solidify his influence over the Republican party. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Sravasti Dasgupta 12 May 2022 09:30

