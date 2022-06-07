Trump news – live: Fox News won’t carry Jan 6 hearing as coverage goes to its business channel

GOP congressman calls second Trump impeachment ‘the conservative vote’

Fox News has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time shows, the network has said in a press release.

The live coverage of the hearings will be on its sister channel Fox Business instead, the release on Monday noted.

This makes Fox News the only major news network in the US to not air the entire 6 January committee hearings live which is set to start this Thursday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at the 6 January select committee after the indictment of his former trade adviser Peter Navarro, a notorious propagator of false election theft conspiracy theories who has now been formally charged with contempt of Congress.

“Wow!” wrote the former president on Truth Social, his bespoke social network. “Peter Navarro, our brilliant Harvard educated White House Trade official…was just handcuffed, shackled, and put into prison because he didn’t obay the orders of the Unselect Committee of political THUGS.”

Show latest update 1654585219 Liz Cheney describes “extremely well-organized” and “chilling” effort to subvert 2020 election ICYMI: In an interview yesterday, Liz Cheney offered CBS News a flavour of the upcoming 6 January committee hearings – and her words indicate that the evidence to be unveiled is grievous indeed. Asked if the events that led to the riot amounted to a conspiracy, she replied that she does. remarking that she was troubled by “how broad this multi-pronged effort was”. She also accused house minority leader Kevin McCarthy of sticking by Donald Trump out of “craven political calculation” and accused him of “lying about what happened on 6 January”. Watch a clip of her remarks below. Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 08:00 1654583429 Explainer: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attack More than 800 people across the US have been charged in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, which left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding, and federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week. The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanours for those who only entered the Capitol to felony seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists. It’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department, whose leader, Attorney General Merrick Garland, has vowed to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level.” Read more: Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 07:30 1654581629 When are the 6 January hearings? The committee is set to hold two hearings in primetime at 8pm on Thursday 9 June and on 23 June. In between the primetime hearings, additional public sessions will be conducted at 10am on 13 June, 15 June, 16 June, and 21 June. The hearings are expected to outline how Donald Trump and some of his associates violated the law as they tried to overturn the 2020 election. Gustaf Kilander has more: Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 07:00 1654579790 Aide warned secret service of security risk to Mike Pence a day before Jan 6 An aide of Mike Pence raised concerns about threats to his security just a day before supporters of Donald Trump stormed into the Capitol, according to a report. Marc Short, chief of staff to Mr Pence at the time, called his lead secret service agent, Tom Giebels, into his office and told him that Mr Trump planned to publicly turn against the vice president for refusing to contest the electoral vote tally, and there could be a security risk to Mr Pence because of it, according to a report in The New York Times .This happened just a day before the deadly Capitol riots during which the former vice president narrowly avoided the crowd of Trump supporters. Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 06:29 1654577836 Fox News to not air Jan 6 hearing live Fox News will be the only major network not to air the 6 January committee’s first primetime hearing this Thursday night, it will be instead showing it on an “as news warrants” basis during its packed prime time shows. According to a press release on Monday, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor coverage of the hearings on Fox Business Network instead. Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 05:57 1654576829 Analysis: How the GOP plans to handle the Jan 6 hearings ICYMI: Writing for today’s Inside Washington newsletter, Eric Garcia takes a look at how the House Republican Party intends to respond to the scheduled hearings to be held by the 6 January committee. Elise Stefanik, who replaced Cheney as chair of the House Republican Conference, told Breitbart News that her team was working in close contact with the former president and that the conference “will be pushing back in a rapid response fashion”. Stefanik also repeated a key talking-point of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: That the US Capitol was ill-served on January 6 by inadequate security arrangements. (Of course, the House would not need adequate security or need to worry about a breach on January 6, had the former president not spent months whipping his supporters into a frenzy to the point of inciting a riot.) Read his full analysis below: Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 05:40 1654574119 ICYMI: Proud Boys leadership charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot plot Stuti Mishra 7 June 2022 04:55 1654571539 Jan 6 committee member says panel has evidence on Trump beyond ‘incitement’ ICYMI: Rep Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the January 6 select committee, told The Washington Post that the panel has found additional evidence on Donald Trump that goes beyond “incitement” referenced in the former president’s second impeachment trial. “The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we’re gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place” during the Capitol riot, Mr Raskin said, according to The Hill. Graeme Massie 7 June 2022 04:12 1654567529 Jan 6 committee brings in former news executive ICYMI: The upcoming 6 January committee hearings are intended to be essential TV viewing for as many Americans as possible as the panel tries to convey the sheer gravity of what it has discovered about the lead-up to the insurrection and the events of the day itself. To that end, the committee has enlisted the aid of a veteran television news leader in hopes of making Thursday’s prime time hearing an explosive display of unseen material that will captivate even the most unengaged viewers. According to Axios, the panel has brought on as an adviser James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, whose resume includes service as executive producer for the renowned Good Morning America and Nightline programmes. Andrew Feinberg has more. Graeme Massie 7 June 2022 03:05 1654565479 Trump peddles children’s book starring ‘King Donald’ to ‘every school in America’ Book bans have come back into horrifying style thanks to a slew of protesters objecting to children learning about topics like race, sexual preference, gender identity, and history. While that movement has been primarily driven by conservatives, there is one recently released children’s book that liberal parents may find objectionable — “The Plot Against the King,” starring “King Donald.” Graig Graziosi has the story. Graeme Massie 7 June 2022 02:31

