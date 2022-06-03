Trump news – live: Ex-president’s Jan 6 counterattack plot revealed in secret memo

Trump brags about the size of his rally on January 6

As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol steadily yields more information about the events leading up to the 6 January attack, a new memo has been released detailing a new angle on the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.

The memo, written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro, spells out a contorted multi-day plan to have Mike Pence take control of the electoral certification in the Senate, something the vice president ultimately refused to do despite intense pressure from the then-president.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.

Suggesting that criminal charges may soon be brought against the former president, Mr Raskin labelled Mr Trump “guilty as sin” and called him a “one-man crime wave” in an interview with Salon.

The select committee is set to begin its public hearings this month.

Show latest update 1654254932 Trump loyalists plot counterprogramming storm ahead of Jan 6 hearings, reports A recently leaked memo, first reported on by Vox and Axios, reveals the inner workings of Trump loyalists and Republicans strategy ahead of the first televised hearings of the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot. The behind-the-scenes effort, a lionshare of which was laid out in a coordinated communication plan reportedly sent out by the Republican National Committee (RNC), also includes the possibility that the former US president himself could be making televised appearances on programs, according to Axios’s source who was familiar with the planning. In the one-page memo, viewed by both news outlets, it outlines the overall messaging points and highlights specific talking points, including “RNC Goals” and “Requests from [Trump]”: -“Attack Nancy Pelosi’s committee and its members, portraying them as partisan, illegitimate, and a distraction for real issues.” -“Brand these as rigged hearings” and “Define Democrats being the real election deniers.” -“Shape coverage on networks” and “conservative channels”; “Use studio so that when committee takes a break, we would stream on FPOTUS channels.” The select committee investigating the Capitol riot, formed over 11 months ago, has spent the better part of the year working largely behind closed doors hearing depositions and taking Trump aides to court in an effort to uncover details about the critical moments leading up to the violent insurrection. While the committee will use the public summer hearings to establish how the events unfolded in the weeks and days leading up to the riot, this recently leaked memo shows that Trump allies are hoping to storm the airwaves with wall-to-wall counterprogramming to potentially distract from those findings, particularly so in the lead up to the fall’s midterms. Johanna Chisholm 3 June 2022 12:15 1654253323 Zelensky shuts down interviewer’s claim Trump would have stopped Russian invasion Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the suggestion that Donald Trump could have stopped Russia from invading his country in an interview with Newsmax. Speaking on Tuesday with anchor Rob Schmitt, the Ukrainian leader said he “cannot predict” what would have happened if Mr Trump was still US president. Schmitt proposed: “There are many Americans that believe that if somebody like Donald Trump was still in the White House that this invasion would not have happened. What is your position?” “I am sorry if I’ll be saying something that you don’t like but for us as the country in war, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Democrats or Republicans,” Mr Zelensky replied.” It’s the people of the United States that support us”. Continue reading the full story from The Independent’s Gino Spocchia below. Johanna Chisholm 3 June 2022 11:48 1654245036 Trump election probe grand jury hears from Raffensperger Georgia’s top elections official appeared Thursday before a special grand jury investigating whether former president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state. Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger was summoned to the Fulton County courthouse where the special grand jury has been meeting, according to a subpoena obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office. Raffensperger arrived at the courthouse in downtown Atlanta on Thursday morning. When asked by a reporter how the day would go, he replied: “Hopefully short.” Mr Raffensperger left after more than five hours by another exit, avoiding reporters. It’s unclear if Raffensperger’s testimony concluded Thursday or if he will be called back. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 3 June 2022 09:30 1654241100 Some Democrats are voting in GOP contests to block Trump’s loyalists Some Democratic voters are taking it upon themselves to prevent Donald Trump’s loyalists from taking key positions in state governments that would give them oversight of election systems. The Associated Press looked at the victory of Brad Raffensperger, the Trump-bucking attorney general in Georgia, and how Democrats used the state’s open primary system to successfully block a Trump-backed challenger from ousting him. Read more in the AP: John Bowden 3 June 2022 08:25 1654237801 Navarro says he’s ‘willing to go to jail’ over subpoenas Donald Trump’s former adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday indicated that he will refuse to respond to a subpoena, saying it demanded “fruit of the poisonous tree”. Mr Navarro has been subpoenaed to give evidence to a federal grand jury that is investigating the events leading up to the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol. “What we’re talking about now, Ari, is the case law itself and the constitutionality of executive privilege, testimony, immunity. A second key issue in the case is the separation of powers,” Mr Navarro told MSNBC host Ari Melber. “This kangaroo committee has clearly violated the separation of powers. They’re not supposed to act as judge, jury, and executioner. They’re only supposed to pursue a legislative function.” When Melber said he’d take Mr Navarro’s premise seriously, the former adviser replied: “You should. This is why I’m fighting. This is why I’m willing to go to jail for this.” Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 3 June 2022 07:30 1654236840 ICYMI: Jan 6 committee publishes memo outlining plan for Senate to overturn election The January 6 committee has published a document in which a lawyer connected to the Trump campaign outlined a plan in which Vice President Mike Pence would recuse himself and allow the Senate’s most senior Republican member, Chuck Grassley, to interfere in the certification of the 2020 election. Under the plan, Mr Grassley would have been called upon by Trump supporters to refuse to certify votes from states where the Trump campaign had alleged, without evidence, that Mr Trump had indeed won and that vote totals showing Mr Biden in the lead were fraudulent. Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg: John Bowden 3 June 2022 07:14 1654233171 Congresswoman who lost son to gun violence makes impassioned plea for action Democratic representative Lucy McBath made an impassioned plea for Congress to act on gun violence, citing the shooting of her son, who was killed at the age of 17. Ms McBath’s words came during the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on various pieces of gun legislation after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed 19 children and two adults. Ms McBath said she could empathise with parents in Uvalde who learned their children died.“The phone call that confirms our fear, our singular fear that my child is dead, that I was unable to protect them,” she said. “Because I know that phone call. Parents across the country know that phone call. It’s a sucker punch to my stomach every time I learn there’s another phone call.” Read more here. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 3 June 2022 06:12 1654231329 New York passes bill raising age to buy semi-automatic rifles New York’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill raising the age to buy or possess semi-automatic rifles to 21, in wake of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. The bill was taken up for debate on Thursday to raise the age limit, which passed the senate along party lines 43-20 and in the assembly 102-47, The Hill reported. According to the bill, anyone buying a semi-automatic rifle would be required to get a license. Republicans slammed Democrats for pushing more gun restrictions than governor Kathy Hochul had originally proposed. Senator Alexis Weik pointed out that an 18-year-old could still buy the assault rifle from a different state. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 3 June 2022 05:42 1654230495 Republican lawmaker pulls out firearms to oppose gun control Republican Florida representative Greg Steube pulled out several guns as he took part in a debate on gun violence via Zoom. The House Judiciary Committee was discussing a package of gun control measures following a series of mass shootings across the United States. The Florida lawmaker was taking part via video call when he showed off his firearms while arguing against specific measures in the package that would institute limits on magazines. “I hope to God that gun isn’t loaded,” Texas Democrat Sheila Lee said. “I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Mr Steube responded. Gustaf Kilander has more. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 3 June 2022 05:28 1654230300 Michael Avenatti sentenced to prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels, adult film star who claimed affair with Trump Ex-attorney Michael Avenatti is now facing another prison term after being convicted earlier this year for defrauding Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who shocked the US in 2018 with claims that Donald Trump had an affair with her. Mr Trump denies her claims. Mr Avenatti was found to have swindled Ms Daniels out of more than a quarter million dollars in proceeds from her memoir. He expressed regret at his sentencing hearing on Thursday, exclaiming: “I have destroyed my career, my relationships and my reputation.” The Sacramento-born Avenatti sparred publicly with Donald Trump on Twitter and other platforms in defence of his then-client, but fell out of the public spotlight after Ms Daniels accused him of fraud. He was incarcerated last year and sentenced to 30 months in prison in an unrelated case in which he was convicted of attempting to extort sportswear brand Nike. Read more in The Independent from Nathan Place: John Bowden 3 June 2022 05:25

