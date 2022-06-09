Trump news – live: Ex-president ‘will lose his mind’ over Jan 6 hearing as Lara Trump leads counterattack

Jamie Raskin doesn’t say whether the Jan 6 Committee will get Mike Pence to testify

A former GOP insider tells The Independent that former president Donald Trump will “lose his mind” when he watches the January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol riot on Thursday evening and realises no one is there to interject on his behalf.

Kurt Bardella also called House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to withdraw Republican committee picks a “massive strategic error”.

Trump allies meanwhile are have called the prime time special “disgustingly out of touch”, saying that Americans care more about inflation and gas prices, and no one will watch.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has laid into Fox News for its decision not to broadcast the hearings live on its main channel when every other network will. She tweeted that “Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site”.

Relatedly, Steve Bannon’s lawyers have subpoenaed House speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the January 6 committee, Mr Bannon, once a strategist for former president Trump, was indicted in November 2021 by a federal grand jury for his refusal to comply with a subpoena to testify and produce documents.

Now, he is seeking to subpoena the January 6 committee as part of his challenge to whether the panel was properly formed.

Show latest update 1654745415 What has Mike Pence said about the January 6 Capitol riot? Joe Sommerlad reviews what former Vice President Mike Pence, caught up in the centre of the events of 6 January 2021, has said about the Capitol riot since that day. Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 04:30 1654743615 Washington Commanders coach dismisses Jan 6 as a ‘dust-up’ Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has dismissed the fatal 6 January insurrection as a “dust-up at the Capitol” a day before live hearings into the pro-Trump violence are set to begin. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 04:00 1654741815 Trump’s inner circle goes on offense over Jan 6 public hearings A number of Republicans from Donald Trump’s inner circle have begun what many have called a mass counterprogramming effort ahead of the first public hearings from the January 6 committee, scheduled to begin this week. The House Select Committee investigating the violent insurrection at the Capitol, which resulted in about 140 officers getting injured and one police officer dying, has conducted its work largely behind closed doors for the better part of a year. On Thursday, however, the bipartisan panel is set to open its first of six hearings during a primetime televised event. Joanna Chisholm reports: Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 03:30 1654740015 Jan 6 committee members on diverging political paths The nine members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are on diverging political paths as they prepare for public hearings that could become a defining moment in their careers. Working in private rooms in a Capitol office building, the seven Democrats and two Republicans have participated in hours of interviews, hearing testimony from members of former President Donald Trump‘s family, former Justice Department officials and Trump White House aides. They’ve issued dozens of subpoenas, interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and gathered tens of thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. But as the lawmakers wrap up their investigation, many are at a personal crossroads. Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 03:00 1654738215 Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home A man with at least one weapon was arrested near the Maryland home of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and threatened to kill him, according to The Washington Post, citing people familiar with the investigation. A suspect with “at least one weapon and burglary tools” was detained on a nearby street early on Wednesday in Montgomery County, according to the report, which claims that the man was angry about a forthcoming decision on the 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade and abortion access in the US. A statement from the Supreme Court’s public information officer to The Independent also reports that a man was arrested at 1.50am. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 02:30 1654736415 Trump will ‘lose his mind’ over prime time committee hearing Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia write: Allies of Mr Trump who’ve questioned the panel’s legitimacy in lawsuits seeking to block the committee from obtaining documents have pointed to the lack of GOP members when arguing that the panel is improperly constituted, but multiple federal courts have rejected such arguments. Kurt Bardella, a former adviser to ex-GOP House Oversight Committee chairman Darrell Issa who now advises the Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told The Independent that Mr McCarthy’s decision to withdraw all his picks in a fit of pique was a “massive strategic error” that has left the former president without anyone to defend or run interference for him. He also predicted the former president would “lose his mind” when he watches the select committee’s hearings and realises no one is there to interject with talking points representing his side of the argument. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 02:00 1654734615 GOP senators with gun control in their hands reveal whether they own or have shot an AR-15 The Independent contacted multiple Republican senators to ask whether they own or have shot an AR-15. Here’s what they told Eric Garcia: Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 01:30 1654732815 ‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed $25 million to a campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border ended Tuesday in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict. The mistrial in the prosecution of Timothy Shea was granted by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres after the jury reported for a third time that it could not reach a verdict on any count, saying the deadlock was “abundantly clear.” They said extended deliberations had left them “further entrenched in our opposing views.” After previous notes, the judge urged them to try again. Shea was left to stand trial alone after Steve Bannon, a onetime adviser to then-President Donald Trump, was pardoned. And two other defendants pleaded guilty. Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 01:00 1654731015 Republican Accountability Project drops new Jan 6 ad Conservative anti-Trump group The Republican Accountability Project has released a new ad about tomorrow’s public hearings on the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot. The ad asks why it took former President Donald Trump 187 minutes to respond as Congress was under attack. Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 00:30 1654729215 The big campaign question for Democrats heading into the midterms With Democrats defending narrow majorities in Congress, the divergent paths of focusing on the January 6 probe or not reflect a challenge facing the party as the House committee investigating the insurrection begins prime-time public hearings on Thursday. Some lawmakers and fresh candidates view this as an invaluable moment to refocus the public’s attention on the violence that day — and what they consider persistent threats to democracy. But polling shows voters are more interested in personal issues like surging grocery and gas prices. Oliver O’Connell 9 June 2022 00:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news - live: Ex-president ‘will lose his mind’ over Jan 6 hearing as Lara Trump leads counterattack