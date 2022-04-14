Trump news – live: Ex-president told Barr impeachment ‘boosts ratings’ as Truth Social faces new humiliation

Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump

Donald Trump has said that he wouldn’t go back to Twitter if his ban was lifted during an interview in which he also boasted about Hispanic support for the Republican Party.

Mr Trump also told SiriusXM’s Americano Media people would be “very happy” about his plans for the 2024 election, which he said would be made public after the midterms in the fall.

Concerning Twitter, Mr Trump said that he “probably wouldn’t have any interest” in going back.

Meanwhile, two lawyers who served at the most senior level in the Trump White House are today set to talk to the committee investigating events leading up to the 6 January insurrection. Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his onetime deputy Pat Philbin are reportedly speaking to the committee on a semi-formal basis rather than giving full testimony.

Meanwhile, the latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on Donald Trump and his false claims about a stolen election, in a rare mention of the former president’s role during the ongoing hearings.

Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, did not deny that he joined the mob on 6 January 2021. But his lawyer vowed on Tuesday to show that Mr Trump abused his power to “authorise” the attack.

Show latest update 1649947031 Trump told Barr: Get impeached Former President Donald Trump turned to Fox News to excoriate his former attorney general over a wide range of issues, and shared some advice he gave the former head of the US Justice Department. “I said: ‘Look, get impeached. I went up a lot in the polls when I got impeached. You have to get impeached, maybe.’ But he was so afraid of being impeached that he refused to do his job,” Trump said on Fox News. John Bowden 14 April 2022 15:37 1649945351 Elon Musk shocks Twitter, offers to buy platform Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an offer to buy Twitter on Thursday. His potential purchase of the site is seen by some as an effort to push for weaker content moderation across social media. Doing so could allow or encourage former President Donald Trump to return to the site. Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feindberg John Bowden 14 April 2022 15:09 1649942297 Trump ally’s latest stab at congressional districts would disenfranchise Black Democratic lawmaker A top ally of Donald Trump in the GOP is leading up his state’s redistricting proccess. The partisan battle is likely to have at least one casualty: Democratic Rep Al Lawson, who could see his seat split up. Mr Lawson’s seat is one of many oddly-shaped districts thanks to past gerrymandering in the US, and currently he represents a 200-mile-long stretch of the state. ““We are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based on the color of their skin. That is wrong,” claimed Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis. Read more from the Associated Press: John Bowden 14 April 2022 14:18 1649937602 UPenn professor tells Tucker Carlson ‘Blacks’ resent ‘Western peoples’ and India is a ‘s***hole’ A Pennsylvania professor is facing a fierce backlash after she made a series of comments attacking non-white Americans in an interview with Tucker Carlson. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 13:00 1649934902 ICYMI: Trump flexes massive fundraising haul in bid to oust Georgia’s Republican governor Former president’s fundraising eclipses both major parties. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 12:15 1649933734 Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia’s Brian Kemp Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 11:55 1649925005 ICYMI: Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the 3 May primary. Mr Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on 23 April — certainly to stump for US House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for US Senate or governor choices he is yet to make, the Associated Press reported. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 09:30 1649918752 ICYMI: Trump says he ‘probably wouldn’t have any interest’ in returning to Twitter Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 07:45 1649916052 Trump White House chief of staff stripped from North Carolina voter rolls, under investigation for voter fraud A top White House aide who was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election is now himself under investigation for voter fraud and was stripped from the voter rolls in his home state of North Carolina this week. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 07:00 1649912452 Trump flexes massive fundraising haul in bid to oust Georgia’s Republican governor Former President Donald Trump appears to be making good on his promise to force disloyal GOP politicians to face the might of his fundraising juggernaught, writes John Bowden. Read the full piece here: Maroosha Muzaffar 14 April 2022 06:00

