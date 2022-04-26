Trump news – live: Ex-president tells Piers Morgan he ‘threatened’ Putin, as court rules against him

‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump storms out of Piers Morgan interview

Donald Trump has been found in contempt of proceedings brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating allegations of fraud in the Trump Organization’s real estate dealings.

The ex-president and his associates have so far refused to comply with Ms James’s demands for documents, leading a judge to impose a $10,000 daily fine until the records are turned over.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s much-trailed interview with Piers Morgan has begun with the ex-president insisting he deterred an invasion of Ukraine during his administration by threatening Vladimir Putin “like he’s never been threatened before”.

In advance of their conversation’s screening, Mr Morgan described Mr Trump as “pathological” in his fixation on the supposed theft of the 2020 election, a conspiracy theory for which the journalist insisted there is no evidence.

In the interview, Mr Trump takes aim at Meghan Markle and alleges that she is leading Harry “by the nose” while asserting that the Queen should strip the couple of all royal titles.

Show latest update 1650945600 Toe-curling embarrassment of Morgan’s interview with Trump The Independent’s Holly Baxter watched it so you don’t have to. “And I can confirm that the Piers/Donald interview is the most toe-curlingly embarrassing TV you’ll ever see in your life. If you’re the kind of person who has to turn away during the worst parts of Borat, you won’t even get through the opening sequence.” Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 05:00 1650942044 ICYMI: Trump claims he ‘threatened’ Putin over Ukraine Former President Donald Trump stuck to his claim that he could have prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine in an interview broadcast Monday as part of the inaugural episode of Piers Morgan’s new show. Mr Trump, combative as ever, insisted to Mr Morgan during the interview that he had “threatened” Russia’s Vladimir Putin during his time in office, warning that Moscow would face severe consequences for invading Ukraine. The Independent’s John Bowden has the story. Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 04:00 1650938444 Watch: Piers Morgan opens show with rant at royals, ‘trans trojans’ and ‘vegan virtue-signalers’ Piers Morgan opens show with rant at royals, ‘trans trojans’ and ‘vegan virtue-signalers’ Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 03:00 1650934844 Trump claims Boris Johnson intervened to cancel interview with Piers Morgan The former US president made the revelation on the debut episode of the Good Morning Britain presenter’s new show “Uncensored”, on Monday night. Joe Middleton reports. Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 02:00 1650931244 Watch: : Trump claims Johnson intervened to cancel Piers Morgan interview Trump claims Johnson intervened to cancel Piers Morgan interview Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 01:00 1650927644 Trump says he won’t return to Twitter but calls Elon Musk ‘a good man’ Donald Trump has said he will not return to Twitter following the news that Elon Musk has bought the platform the former president was banned from. Mr Trump made the announcement that he would not rejoin twitter despite the Tesla boss’s $44bn purchase, and instead said he wold use his own platform TRUTH Social. Graeme Massie has the story. Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 00:00 1650924044 Will Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover? Twitter‘s announcement that it has struck a $44bn sale agreement with billionaire Elon Musk has sent a jolt of positive energy through many Republicans. Members of Congress including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan have celebrated the news as a potential breakthrough for “free speech” and hoped that some of them who’ve been “censored” might get their accounts back. But looming largest of all, as ever, is Donald Trump, writes The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie. Justin Vallejo 25 April 2022 23:00 1650923827 Trump tells Piers Morgan that Hunter Biden laptop story should have given him an extra 17 points Former President Donald Trump insisted in an interview with Piers Morgan that the story about a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden falling into the hands of the media shouldn’t have been suppressed by social media outlets and cost him the 2020 election. In part of their wide-ranging interview which was broadcast on Monday for the first episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Morgan tells Mr Trump that the censoring of efforts to share the New York Post story detailing the contents of a laptop supposedly belonging to Hunter Biden before the election was unfair. John Bowden has the story. Justin Vallejo 25 April 2022 22:57 1650922923 McConnell called Trump ‘despicable’ Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said former president Donald Trump “totally, totally discredited himself” and “put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger” by his actions on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Andrew Feinberg has the story. Justin Vallejo 25 April 2022 22:42 1650922244 What we learned from Piers Morgan’s interview with Trump Ukraine, nuclear weapons and election “delusions”, writes The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg. For nearly an hour, the two men — who first met when Morgan was a contestant on Mr Trump’s television show The Celebrity Apprentice – held forth on a variety of topics, including the war in Ukraine, Mr Trump’s relationship with ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and why UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened to block a previously scheduled conversation between them. Justin Vallejo 25 April 2022 22:30

Source Link Trump news – live: Ex-president tells Piers Morgan he ‘threatened’ Putin, as court rules against him