Trump news – live: Ex-president says he ‘probably wouldn’t have any interest’ in returning to Twitter

Mitch McConnell explains why he will still support Donald Trump

Two lawyers who served at the most senior level in the Trump White House are today set to talk to the committee investigating events leading up to the 6 January insurrection. Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his onetime deputy Pat Philbin are reportedly speaking to the committee on a semi-formal basis rather than giving full testimony.

Meanwhile, the latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on Donald Trump and his false claims about a stolen election, in a rare mention of the former president’s role during the ongoing hearings.

Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, did not deny that he joined the mob on 6 January 2021. But his lawyer vowed on Tuesday to show that Mr Trump abused his power to “authorise” the attack.

Describing Mr Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defence attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a “sinister” plot to encourage Mr Thompson and other supporters to “do his dirty work.”

Show latest update 1649907008 Trump says he ‘probably wouldn’t have any interest’ in returning to Twitter Mr Trump also told SiriusXM’s Americano Media people would be “very happy” about his plans for the 2024 election, which he said would be made public after the midterms in the fall. “I’ll tell you this: I think a lot of people are going to be happy. I’ll announce it after the midterms, but a lot of people are going to be very happy,” Mr Trump told La Política. He also claimed credit for Hispanic support for the GOP in the interview obtained by Fox News Digital. “I think we really have a relationship … I think I started it and did very well in 2016. We did much better in almost every way – as you know I got 12 million more votes in the second election in 2020. But we did really well with the Hispanics,” he said. Read more: Gustaf Kilander 14 April 2022 04:30 1649902508 Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so. The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival. The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an “exclusive” while NBC did not publish an article on the subject until after noon on Wednesday. The White House has blasted Mr Abbott’s efforts as a publicity stunt. State officials do not have legal authority outside of their own jurisdiction, and it’s not clear if the group of migrants that arrived on Wednesday did so with the cooperation, consent or knowledge of Washington DC city officials. The Biden administration recently announced that the CDC would rescind the Title 42 authority granted under the Trump administration to turn away asylum-seekers at the border, a move which Republicans argue is going to further drive illegal migration and asylum claims, which are legal but require a person to be physically present at the US border or inside the country for claims to be processed. Read more: John Bowden 14 April 2022 03:15 1649898152 ‘Idea that’ Trump is ‘invincible among Republicans is far from proven,’ political science professor says Political science professor Jonathan Bernstein wrote in an opinion piece for Bloomberg that the idea that Donald Trump is “invincible among Republicans is far from proven”. Dr Bernstein went on to note that Mr Trump’s 2016 nomination was “narrow” and that it was “aided by all sorts of odd events” and “a fair amount of luck”. “He also has an electoral record now, and it’s not exactly an impressive one; after all, he lost re-election, and Republicans lost the House (in 2018) and the Senate (in 2020) while he was in office,” the professor wrote. “His tantrum over losing the presidency and his false claims about fraud have widely been credited for the loss of two Senate seats in Georgia. Republicans may trust Trump more on policy than they once did, but they should have even less confidence that he’ll be a team player now,” he added. This could all mean “more opposition from party actors” in 2024 compared to previous races. “None of this is to say that Trump won’t be the nominee,” Dr Bernstein concluded. “It’s just a case for uncertainty.” Gustaf Kilander 14 April 2022 02:02 1649893532 Trump supporters trick airport workers to page fake passengers at airports Trump supporters are tricking airport workers to page fake passengers at airports, according to The Daily Beast. The new trend comes after years of conservatives fighting mask mandates on planes and involves tricking airport staff into paging fake passengers with names that sound like right-wing memes, such as “Let’s go Brandon”, which is code for “f**k Joe Biden”. Daily Beast political reporter Will Sommer said the trend is a sign of “the prankishness of the American right right now”. He added that one of the more well-known pranksters “does it and has his little snicker at the Cinnabon”. “These videos rack up tens of thousands of views,” he said. Gustaf Kilander 14 April 2022 00:45 1649889032 Ingraham says Trump and Hannity endorsing Dr Oz was a ‘mistake’ Fox News host Laura Ingraham has said that she thinks that fellow Fox Anchor Sean Hannity and Donald Trump endorsing Mehmet Oz for senate in Pennsylvania was a mistake. On Tuesday night, Ms Ingraham said she couldn’t support Dr Oz because of his previous statements on guns and abortion. She ran a short clip on her programme showing the celebrity doctor questioning that a fetus has a heartbeat at the age of six weeks. Alongside former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, they said that Dr Oz has never rejected his previous comments. He has said that he’s pro-life. “A Trump endorsement, and waving the Trump flag, doesn’t make you Donald Trump,” Ms Conway said. Mr Trump “did something I don’t see Oz doing” on the issue of abortion – “he’s had a conversion”, she added. “Hannity, I believe, endorsed Oz … I think it was a mistake. I’m not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz,” Ms Ingraham said. Gustaf Kilander 13 April 2022 23:30 1649884352 Trump to host Ohio rally as race to replace retiring senator heats up Donald Trump will hold a rally in Ohio as the race to replace retiring GOP Senator Rob Portman is intensifying. The rally will be held on 23 April in Delaware, a town north of the state capital of Columbus. The GOP candidates are competing for Mr Trump’s endorsement in the race. Fighting for his support are the author and venture capitalist JD Vance, businessman Mike Gibbons, the previous state Treasurer Josh Mandel as well as the former Ohio Republican Chair Jane Timken. Most polls have shown a tight race so far. Democrats have largely stepped in line behind Representative Tim Ryan, one of many Democrats who ran for president in 2020. Gustaf Kilander 13 April 2022 22:12 1649880152 Trump PAC throws money on Georgia governor’s race The political action committee of Donald Trump, Save America PAC, has transferred half a million dollars to a PAC aiming to unseat Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp. It’s Mr Trump’s first large financial stake in a midterm race, according to Politico. People close to Mr Trump say it’s an initial cash boost as the campaign nears the 24 May primary between Mr Kemp and former Senator David Perdue, who has been endorsed by Mr Trump. Mr Trump’s PAC has more than $110m on hand, meaning it’s one of the wealthiest political organisations. Gustaf Kilander 13 April 2022 21:02 1649878532 Book reveals Trump put McConnell in tight spot as GOP leader scrambled to win Georgia senate runoffs After the 2020 election, Donald Trump was sure he could overturn the results, telling then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he had been speaking to officials in Pennsylvania and Michigan, states that Joe Biden won, who told him that they would be able to keep Mr Trump in the White House. “I’ve been calling folks in those states and they’re with us,” Mr Trump said, according to a new book by New York Times political reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. A CNN excerpt details how Mr Trump’s false claims put Mr McConnell in a tight spot while he was trying to focus on the two Senate runoffs in Georgia, both of which were later won by Democrats. Mr McConnell stayed quiet about Mr Trump’s lies to try to stop him from ruining the GOP’s chances in Georgia, the book – This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future – states. “We’ve got to stay focused on Georgia,” Mr McConnell told colleagues after getting off the phone with Mr Trump. “What it looks to me like he’s doing is setting this up so he can blame the governor and the secretary of state if we lose,” Mr McConnell told the reporters. “He’s always setting up somebody to blame it on.” Gustaf Kilander 13 April 2022 20:35 1649876492 Conservative activist Charlie Kirk claims higher buildings leads to more liberal voters Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has claimed that living in higher buildings leads to people becoming more liberal voters. “We have a huge housing crisis in our country, the likes of which we have not seen in a long period of time,” Mr Kirk said during an event hosted by Turning Point USA – Mr Kirk’s organisation pushing conservative ideas on high school and university campuses. “I believe that we need to build horizontally, not vertically. It’s one of my speeches – developers don’t like it when I say this, but it’s true,” he added. “The higher the building, the more liberal the voter. It just is. The closer to the ground you are, the more conservative you are.” “We should encourage people to spread horizontally and not vertically. Look at Denver. The higher the high rises – has Denver become less free, or more free? It’s become a dystopian nightmare,” he claimed. “Now, you might say, ‘Charlie, it’s a correlation with causation’. Think about it. If you’re on the 32nd floor, renting not owning, if you’re not in the weeds and in the yard and understanding what it takes to grow food and to maintain the land – are you gonna be more or less likely to actually be a conservative?” he asked. “The higher the building, every single study shows, they become more liberal over time,” he said. “It’s happening in Phoenix, it’s happened in Denver, happened in Atlanta, happened in Dallas, happened in Chicago – everywhere, and yet few people actually say that out loud.” While it’s unclear what studies Mr Kirk was referring to, The Atlantic staff writer Derek Thompson wrote in September 2019 that it’s “conceivable that living in a city might naturally promote ideologies that correspond with the modern Democratic Party”. “The modern city brings its residents into constant interaction with the fact of, and necessity for, state intervention. Urban residents trade cars for public transit, live in neighborhoods with local trash codes, and deal with planning commissions about shadows, ocean views, and parking rights,” he added. Mr Thompson noted that those who live in cities “are exquisitely sensitive to the consequences of individual behavior in a dense place where one man’s action is another man’s nuisance. As a result, residents of dense cities tend to reject libertarianism as unacceptable chaos and instead agitate for wiser governance related to health care, housing policy, and climate change”. Gustaf Kilander 13 April 2022 20:01 1649874572 Obama appears to take shot at Trump over birther conspiracy Former President Barack Obama appeared to take a shot at Donald Trump over his past false claims that his predecessor in the White House wasn’t born in the US. Mr Obama appeared on NBC’s Today programme to promote his Netflix show Our Great National Parks. Together with host Al Roker, Mr Obama led a group of kids on a scavenger hunt in the Great Falls National Park in Virginia. Mr Obama at one point remembered seeing whales migrating in Hawaii and one of the kids noted that he was born in the island state. “I was born in Hawaii, yeah … Honolulu. See, you know more than some people know about where I was born,” he said. After providing his long-form birth certificate, Mr Obama joked at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner that “no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald”. “That’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like: Did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?” he added. Gustaf Kilander 13 April 2022 19:29

