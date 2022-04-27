Trump news – live: Ex-president rants about Megan Markle and trans athletes in Piers Morgan interview

‘I’m a more honest man than you’: Trump ends Piers Morgan interview

Piers Morgan aired part two of his much-trailed interview with Donald Trump, an encounter that he said found the ex-president in a foul mood – even as Mr Trump insisted the conversation ended perfectly amicably.

In the interview’s first segment, which was shown last night, the ex-president insisted he had deterred an invasion of Ukraine during his administration by threatening Vladimir Putin “like he’s never been threatened before”.

In advance of their conversation’s screening, Mr Morgan described Mr Trump as “pathological” in his fixation on the supposed theft of the 2020 election, a conspiracy theory for which the journalist insisted there is no evidence.

Meanwhile, the president’s supporters are hopeful that he will go back on his own words and seek to return to Twitter after self-proclaimed “free-speech absolutist” Elon Musk struck a deal to buy the platform.

And on another front, Mr Trump has been found in contempt of proceedings brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating allegations of fraud in the Trump Organization’s real estate dealings. The ex-president and his associates have now been ordered to pay a $10,000 daily fine until the records are turned over.

Show latest update 1651028421 Biden’s plan to blunt migrant surge without Trump-era Covid order The Biden administration plans to implement an “aggressive application of immigration law” as part of a government-wide plan to blunt an expected surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border after expiration of a Trump-era policy which closed the border to most migrants on public health grounds. A memorandum authored by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlines the Department of Homeland Security’s role in leading a “whole-of- government plan to prepare for and manage increased encounters of noncitizens” starting on 23 May, when the Centers for Disease Control’s order barring most migrants from entering the country will no longer be enforced. Andrew Feinberg has the story. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 04:00 1651024821 Madison Cawthorn caught with gun at North Carolina airport, report says According to unnamed sources with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) who spoke to WSOC-TV, the loaded 9mm handgun was found in Mr Cawthorn’s luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning. It is not clear whether the congressman will face charges, but the station said he’s been “cited.” The news echoes a similar incident in February 2021, when TSA agents found a weapon – also a 9mm handgun – in Mr Cawthorn’s carry-on at Asheville Regional Airport. He was not charged over that incident. Nathan Place has the story, Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 03:00 1651021221 Watch: Trump says whether he’ll run again in 2024 ”Let me just say this, I think a lot of people will be happy,” Trump says. But will he run? Watch the full exchange below. Trump refuses to say if he’ll run in 2024 but says a lot of people will be happy Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 02:00 1651017621 Psaki hits out at Trump for spending $15bn on border wall White House press secretary Jen Psaki slammed former president Donald Trump’s approach to managing the US immigration system on Monday in response to questioning about the situation the Biden administration is facing at the southern border today. Under repeated questions about the death of a National Guardsman who drowned last week while attempting to assist migrants in the treacherous Rio Grande, Ms Psaki blamed the Trump White House for spending four years in power without passing meaningful immigration reform legislation through Congress. “Well, I would just say — if we just dial it back a few years to, kind of, what we inherited here — the former president invested billions of dollars in a border wall that was never going to work or be effective, instead of working towards comprehensive immigration reform,” Ms Psaki said. John Bowden has the story. Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 01:00 1651014021 Watch: Donald Trump says he’s ‘much more honest’ than Piers Morgan ”I think I’m a very honest man… much more honest than you actually,” Trump tells Morgan. “Because I don’t think you’re real”. Watch the full exchange below. Donald Trump says he’s ‘much more honest’ than Piers Morgan Justin Vallejo 27 April 2022 00:00 1651010421 Trump accuses Piers Morgan of ‘overreacting’ after he walked off Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired for the second time on TalkTV today (26 April), with the final instalment of his interview with one-term US president Donald Trump. During the scattered interview, Trump said Morgan “overreacted” when he walked off the set of Good Morning Britain last year, after being confronted about negative remarks he’d made about Meghan Markle. “I thought you overreacted by the way,” said Trump. Amanda Whiting has the story. Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 23:00 1651006821 Key takeaways from Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan Walking out, holes-in-one and Meghan Markle. The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has the key takeaways from the Trump-Morgan tapes. Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 22:00 1651004441 Watch: How the Donald Trump Piers Morgan interview ended ”One last question”, says Trump’s communications director off camer. It was not the last question. Watch the full exchange below. How the Donald Trump Piers Morgan interview ended Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 21:20 1651002787 Morgan plays full footage of Trump interview exit; attacks ex-president’s aide Piers Morgan screened the second part of his interview with Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that the former president did not storm out. A heavily edited trailer for the interview released last week had appeared to suggest that Mr Trump had angrily walked out of the interview amid questions about his so-called “Big Lie” that he really won the 2020 election. John Bowden has the story: Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 20:53 1651001794 ‘All hell breaks loose’: Morgan plays full Trump walk out “He was already simmering with anger about the confrontation about the alleged stolen election,” says Morgan before airing the full Trump walkout of the interview. The host blamed the ex-president’s “incredibly incompetent” communications director Taylor Budowich for failing to handle the interview before “all hell breaks loose”. “Listen, this was a 20-minute interview,” Trump said before Morgan distracted him with a question on a hole-in-one. His seventh. Which isn’t that high, believe it or not. “That’s was a great interview,” says Morgan. “Yeah, it’s fine. Turn the camera off,” Trump replies before, indeed, leaving without saying goodbye and walking out. But, was it storming out? Justin Vallejo 26 April 2022 20:36

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news – live: Ex-president rants about Megan Markle and trans athletes in Piers Morgan interview