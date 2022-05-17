Trump news – live: Ex-president makes last ditch effort to save Madison Cawthorn

Trump says woman in MAGA dress has the ‘greatest outfit’

As the US’s Covid-19 death toll officially hits 1 million, Dr Anthony Fauci, the senior public health adviser who became a national figure during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, has confirmed that he would not want to serve in another Trump administration.

“Would you have confidence in his ability to deal with a pandemic of this nature?” he was asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta yesterday. “Would you want to stay on at your post?”

“Well, no to the second question,” he laughed. “The first question… if you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best you could say it wasn’t optimal. And I think just history will speak for itself.”

Pressed to say he would not serve with Mr Trump again, he was clearer: “Right. For sure.”

In a separate interview, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mused on the perverse impact Mr Trump has had on the judiciary. “Who would have ever suspected that a creature like Donald Trump would become president of the United States,” she said.

Show latest update 1652755538 ICYMI: Biden reverses Trump pullout of troops from Somalia Joe Biden has taken a step to reverse the withdrawal of hundreds of US troops from Somalia, where special ops forces were engaged in efforts to defeate Al Qaeda-aligned militants fighting for Al Shabab. The move will mean the deployment of several hundred troops to the country where the US just withdrew the bulk of its forces in an effort that concluded three days before Mr Biden took office last year. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 17 May 2022 03:45 1652751938 Trump fan Ted Nugent tells people to go ‘berserk on the skulls of the Democrats’ Musician Ted Nugent, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, is being accused of spreading hate speech after he told fans to go “berserk on the skulls of the Democrats” during an event in support of the former president in Texas just hours after the Buffalo shooting, a racist attack targeting a majority-Black neighborhood. “So I love you people madly but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists,” he declared. Read more from Phil Thomas in The Independent: John Bowden 17 May 2022 02:45 1652748338 Pennsylvania Senate candidate spotted marching with Proud Boys on 6 January, report says A candidate running for US Senate in Pennsylvania was in Washington DC to support the protests on January 6 that eventually led to a siege of the US Capitol. Kathy Barnette does not have Donald Trump’s endorsement in the Pennsylvania Senate race but is surging behind frontrunner Dr Mehmet Oz in recent polling and is now within striking distance. Her campaign confirmed that she was in Washington DC on January 6, where she was seen marching alongside members of the far-right Proud Boys group, but denied that she had committed any illegal acts. “Kathy was in DC to support President Trump and demand election accountability. Any assertion that she participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false. She has no connection whatsoever to the proud boys,” her campaign said. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 17 May 2022 01:45 1652744738 Elise Stefanik responds to criticism of her rhetoric Blaming the media for spreading “dangerous” smears which she said amounted to blaming her for inspiring the racist mass shooting in her home state of New York over the weekend, Rep Elise Stefanik on Monday doubled down on her past comments about immigration policy and a supposed Democratic effort to bring “millions” of undocumented immigrants to America and grant them voting rights. The congresswoman’s reelection campaign previously released an ad accusing Democrats of trying to “overthrow” the “current electorate”, which many critics said strongly resembled the racist beliefs of “replacement theory” adherents. John Bowden 17 May 2022 00:45 1652741138 Video of Tucker Carlson promoting ‘Great Replacement’ resurfaces As the fallout continues from the shocking racist attack in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead on Saturday furious critics of Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson are pointing out the moments when America’s most-watched cable news host expressed views that bear at a minimum similarities to the Buffalo suspect’s ideology. “So I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement’, if you suggest the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the third world,” Mr Carlson said in a clip from his show currently making the rounds. “But they become hysterical because that’s that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.” Read more from The Independent’s Greg Graziosi: John Bowden 16 May 2022 23:45 1652737538 Schumer accuses ‘MAGA Republicans and cable news pundits’ of spreading ‘echoes’ of Buffalo shooter’s ideology Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined the chorus of voices accusing the right of spreading the same ideology as the shooters in Buffalo, Christchurch, El Paso and other attacks motivated by the racist “White Replacement Theory” belief on Monday. Speaking on the floor of the US Senate, Mr Schumer excoriated conservatives for spreading what he said were “echoes” of the same ravings that the suspect in the mass shooting that occurred over the weekend in Buffalo ranted about in a lengthy manifesto posted online before the attack. “Unfortunately, with each passing year it seems harder and harder to ignore that the echoes of replacement theory and other racially-motivated views are increasingly coming out into the open, and given legitimacy by some MAGA Republicans and cable news pundits,” said the Democratic Senate leader. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 16 May 2022 22:45 1652733938 Trump makes deal to stay exclusive on Truth Social Donald Trump has signed a deal with the company looking to take Truth Social public,: Digital World Acquisition Corp, which will restrict him from making political statements on any rival social media platform in an attempt to boost his own site’s exclusivity. The news amounts to a self-imposed Twitter ban, which would mean a victory for those who have said that the ex-president’s rantings about the 2020 election and other issues should continue to be kept off mainstream social media platforms following the January 6 siege of Congress. Read more from The Independent’s Graeme Massie: John Bowden 16 May 2022 21:45 1652731841 Pompeo swipes at Biden’s Iran policy Speaking with members of the Iranian resistance at Ashraf-3 in Albania, where Iranian members of the MEK live in exile and work to spread resistance against Iran’s government, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swiped at the Biden administration’s foreign policy stance towards Iran. Mr Biden’s administration has shifted away from the “maximum pressure” campaign that the Trump administration pursued against Tehran, which included exiting the Iran nuclear agreement signed by the Obama administration. “A serious missing factor in U.S. policy towards Iran is has been the lack of political support for the organized opposition,” Mr Pompeo said on Monday. John Bowden 16 May 2022 21:10 1652730189 Trump ‘re-truths’ image with ‘Q’ in corner that dubs him ‘The Great MAGA King’ Ex-President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday and retweeted an image showing him on the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones and dubbing him “The Great MAGA King”. And in the corner of the image was the letter “Q”, a symbol for the far-right conspiracy theory that the former president has never disavowed or repudiated. John Bowden 16 May 2022 20:43 1652728522 ICYMI: Expert explains racist ‘white replacement theory’ has extended roots A professor who lectures in anti-racism studies and Black identity spoke with The Independent about the racist “white replacement theory” that is finding more and more purchase on the far right and was cited as the motive for an attack in a manifesto purportedly belonging to the suspect accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in a majority-Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. The theory’s central tenet, that Black people and other persons of colour are “replacing” whites in society, bears strong similarities to rhetoric used by conservative figures like Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in recent months to contest the stance on immigration of the Democratic Party. Dr Matthew Oware of the University of Richmond countered that the Anti-Defamation League and others calling for such rhetoric to be deplatformed were wrong, and that such views must instead be challenged in public. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 16 May 2022 20:15

