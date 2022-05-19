Trump news – live: Ex-president ‘illegally retaliated’ against impeachment whistleblower, probe concludes

Donald Trump is supposedly writing a book on how presidency was stolen from him

As the 6 January committee prepares for a summer of what promise to be shocking and disturbing hearings about the Capitol riot, Donald Trump has laid into committee member Liz Cheney, claiming that she has taken her topposition to him to extremes.

In an interview with The Washington Post, he called her a “crazed lunatic.” The committee’s first public hearing since last year is set for 9 June.

Meanwhile, Enrique Tarroio, a former leader of the Proud Boys and one of the key figures in the many 6 January-related cases underway, is appearing in a virtual court hearing. He is seeking release from pre-trial detention while he awaits trial on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol attack.

Elsewhere, a report from an inspector general with the US Department of Defense has found that the ex-president’s administration unlawfully retaliated against a whistleblower who sounded alarms about his dealings with Ukraine that led to his first impeachment.

Show latest update 1652929855 Trump administration unlawfully punished impeachment whistleblower, report finds Several Trump-era administration officials unlawfully retaliated against a whistleblower on the National Security Council who raised concerns about Trump’s call with Volodymyr Zelensky that was central to his first impeachment. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 04:10 1652925655 From Madison Cawthorn to Dr Oz, who really won and lost on Trump’s big primary night From The Independent’s Eric Garcia: Trump saw many of his preferred candidates triumph in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while others flopped or are in races that are too tight to call; we can expect plenty of arguments about who triumphed and who truly lost. It’s clear that while Trump’s endorsement helps, it isn’t a guarantee. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 03:00 1652922655 A ‘bat****’ bill shows how far Louisiana lawmakers will push an anti-abortion agenda With the end of Roe v Wade in sight, Republican legislators emboldened by the loss of federal protections for abortion care are eying severe restrictions on abortion access and criminalising physicians – and patients – while millions of vulnerable Americans’ lives and families are at stake. One bill in Louisiana proposed charging patients with homicide. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 02:10 1652918455 Kinzinger: Cawthorn’s loss is ‘good for the country’ Illinois Republican congressman and Trump critic called the loss of the former president’s pick in North Carolina “good for the country.” “It’s good for the party. It’s good for the 11th District of North Carolina,” he told CNN. “DC has become kind of a growing ground for people that are just more interested in fame than governing, that are more interested in becoming famous than in actually doing the really serious work, at a time when we have a lot of challenges here at home and a lot of challenges overseas.” Kinzinger is notably not running for re-election. He joins Liz Cheney as the only two Republican House members on the congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack. Both of them are routinely attacked by far-right members of their party. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 01:00 1652914845 Elon Musk predicts Democrat ‘dirty tricks campaign’ against him after switching his vote to Republican Now the world’s wealthiest person is going to “vote Republican” – though it’s unclear what that means, or for which candidates in what races – as he describes a presidential administration as rudderless and “captured” by labour unions, which he opposes. Alex Woodward 19 May 2022 00:00 1652912363 Breaking: Biden invokes Defence Production Act and orders Pentagon airlift to boost baby formula supply President Biden has invoked a national defense law to speed production of baby formula and allow overseas imports for what the White House is calling “Operation Fly Formula.” Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula supply President Joe Biden will require suppliers of baby formula ingredients to prioritise formula manufacturers’ orders before any other customers in order to boost production to levels needed to address the shortage caused by the February shutdown of a Michigan factory. Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 23:19 1652909459 Sarah Palin made most of her money in 2021 from Cameo Sarah Palin, whose candidacy for Alaska’s at-large seat in the House is backed by Donald Trump, made most of her money last year on the pay-per-shoutout video app Cameo. She made $211,529 from video requests, nearly $38,000 more than she would receive as her congressional salary, if elected. Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 22:30 1652908312 What’s Trump posting on Truth? Golf updates – including backing the Saudi-supported rival to the PGA The PGA Championship tees off this week but Trump is endorsing the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Investments. The long, winding road to the beef between Trump and the PGA includes the organization’s withdrawal from his New Jersey estate for the 2022 PGA Championship, which was agreed in the months leading up to his announcement that he would run for president back in 2015. But the organization pulled out and moved the event to Tulsa in the wake of the Capitol riots, enraging the aspirational golfer, desperate to have a PGA event on his properties. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus called the decision “cancel culture.” Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 22:11 1652905020 Trump-backed Cawthorn appears to put his political ambitions on pause Less than 24 hours after results rolled in, it appears Congressman Madison Cawthorn is winding down any plans to get back into office after he finishes his current term following his GOP primary election loss on Tuesday night. His Making A Difference In Service to Our Nation (or MADISON) leadership PAC has filed its termination with the Federal Election Commission, less than 24 hours after results rolled in, according to Business Insider. The Trump-backed candidate and once-ascendent young Republican in Congress conceded his loss to Chuck Edwards for the Republican nomination for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district race. Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 21:17 1652900080 Trump administration unlawfully punished impeachment whistleblower, report finds Multiple Trump administration officials violated federal whistle-blower protection laws by removing Yevgeny Vindman from his position as a National Security Council lawyer after he made “protected communications” alerting others to the former president’s Ukraine call central to his first impeachment, according to a new report from the Defense Department’s inspector general. Alex Woodward 18 May 2022 19:54

