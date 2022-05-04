Trump news – live: Ex-president finally settles inauguration hotel lawsuit and complains about Roe v Wade leak

Biden roasts Trump ‘plague’ at White House Correspondents Dinner

Donald Trump has settled a long-running lawsuit brought by the DC attorney general over the financing of his 2017 inauguration, specifically focused on the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a statement, Mr Trump claimed to be settling the case “with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt” and couched the news in the context of violent crime, essentially saying he was giving the capital’s law enforcement agencies a break. The settlement reportedly totals some $750,000.

Meanwhile, the sometime president has also joined other Republicans in decrying the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade in a case that has yet to be formally decided.

Mr Trump today told a right-wing radio show that the leak was “a terrible thing”, calling it “demeaning and not good”. With the prospect of an end to legal abortion highly unpopular across the country, many Republicans and right-wing commentators are already training their focus hard on the release of the draft.

Show latest update 1651633235 Hillary Clinton on Alito’s Roe opinion ICYMI: Hillary Clinton, whose defeat paved the way for Donald Trump to appoint three anti-abortion Supreme Court justices, has given her view on the leaked draft opinion from justice Samuel Alito that would effectively overturn Roe v Wade: Graeme Massie 4 May 2022 04:00 1651630428 ICYMI: Grand jury being selected in Georgia Trump case ICYMI: Authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, yesterday began the process of impanelling grand jurors in a case examining whether Donald Trump illegally tried to influence the outcome of the 2020 election by pressuring state officials to “find” enough votes to flip the state Mr Trump’s way. The case is one of the most serious of many legal threats to Mr Trump’s political future, and hinges on a recorded phonecall from January 2021 in which the then-president told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.” Mr Trump continues to insist that Georgia was stolen from him via organised fraud, but has produced no evidence to back up his claims. Multiple re-examinations of the state’s votes have turned up no irregularities that could have affected the result. Bevan Hurley reports: Graeme Massie 4 May 2022 03:13 1651626108 Trump holds three hour meeting with ‘Speaker McCarthy’ Donald Trumpo held a three hour meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, during which he repeatedly referred to him as “Speaker McCarthy”, according to The New York Times. The meeting was scheduled before the releaase of tapes on which Mr McCarthy could be heard disparraging the one-term president and weighing if he should be asked to resign following the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. (Getty Images) Graeme Massie 4 May 2022 02:01 1651622928 Report: Anti-Trump GOV governor to let rip in speech ICYMI: According to the Wall Street Journal, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who stands as one of the few nationally known Republicans to vehemently oppose Donald Trump, is preparing to deliver a speech today in which he’ll issue his party a full-throated warning about the perils of yoking itself to the former president. It has been speculated that Mr Hogan could run for president in 202, but it is unclear what he himself thinks about the merits of joining a field expected to be dominated if not cleared completely by a returning Mr Trump. Graeme Massie 4 May 2022 01:08 1651619748 What you’ll find on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform for ‘free expression’ ICYMI: After world’s richest person Elon Musk announced a deal to buy Twitter for $44bn, another social media platform climbed up the charts of Apple’s App Store. Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s platform to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” as he described it, is the most high profile among several newer platforms to launch as a direct challenge to mainstream platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, viewed among right-wing figures and users as too constrictive or conspiring to remove their views after they were kicked off for flouting rules about Covid-19 misinformation, violence and harassment. Alex Woodward has the details. Graeme Massie 4 May 2022 00:15 1651615488 GOP Senate candidate shrugs off Trump messing up his name JD Vance isn’t taking it personally after Donald Trump flubbed his name in front of thousands of his fans. The Ohio Senate candidate was questioned by Robert Costa for CBS News on Monday after the former president, at a rally in Nebraska, quipped that he had endorsed a candidate named “JD Mandel” in the race. The flub was a reference to Mr Trump’s announcement of support for JD Vance, the race’s new frontrunner (according to recent polling) but combined Mr Vance’s name with that of his closest opponent, Josh Mandel. More embarassingly, Mr Mandel was known to have sought Mr Trump’s endorsement with the same fervor that Hillbilly Ellegy author JD Vance did as the two launched their bids last year. John Bowden has the story. Graeme Massie 3 May 2022 23:04 1651609834 Trump settles inauguration hotel lawsuit The Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue has been a hub of controversy ever since Donald Trump won the presidency, with major questions over whether hosting foreign and business delegations there could violate laws meant to prevent the president from profiting from his office. There have also long been claims that the Trump Organization overcharged the committee in charge of the inauguration for the use of the hotel’s facilities – but now, a long-running lawsuit brought by the DC attorney general has been settled for $750,000, with Mr Trump insisting the payment comes “with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt”. Gino Spocchia has more. Andrew Naughtie 3 May 2022 21:30 1651606234 Trump enraged at advent of Georgia grand jury The Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney has convened a grand jury to hear evidence that Donald Trump illegally interfered with the outcome of the 2020 election by pressuring Georgia officials to “find” enough votes to flip the state his way. He was heard doing that on a call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that was recorded and leaked. The ex-president’s mood about the case today is not good. “A ‘Special’ get Trump Grand Jury has been convened to discuss a ‘PERFECT’ phone call that was made by me, as president, directly from the White House and with many lawyers and other people knowingly on the call, and with my assumption that the call was being recorded,” he wrote. “As President I am the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the U.S. The Election was rigged and stolen!” Bevan Hurley reports: Andrew Naughtie 3 May 2022 20:30 1651602634 Report: Trump sits down with McCarthy The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reports that Donald Trump yesterday had a sit-down meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who recently denied having said in January 2021 that the then-president should resign over the 6 January riot. Audio of him saying precisely that was released just hours after his denial. However, it quickly became clear that despite another damaging recording emerging afterwards, the bulk of the House Republican caucus is in no mood to take Mr McCarthy down. There are also reports that Mr Trump responded well to the tapes, deciding that they proved Mr McCarthy had come to heel. Andrew Naughtie 3 May 2022 19:30 1651599034 Trump on Roe v Wade leak: “demeaning and not good” Donald Trump has joined the chorus of Republicans voicing anger at the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade: The prospect of an end to legal abortion access is highly unpopular across the country to the point that a decision overturning Roe and the subsequent Casey opinion could provoke severe backlash against conservatives. Andrew Naughtie 3 May 2022 18:30

