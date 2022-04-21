Trump news – live: Ex-president claims Piers Morgan promo ‘doctored’ as new audio shows he didn’t storm out

Trump’s team repeatedly ask Piers Morgan to wrap up interview in leaked audio clip

Former president Donald Trump hit out at presenter Piers Morgan and accused him of doctoring the promo of an interview to suggest that the Republican leader stormed out of the room. In the edited trailer, an irate Mr Trump is shown grimacing as Mr Morgan calls the 2020 election “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence” to prove otherwise. The former president is seen interjecting by shouting “excuse me” over and over again before apparently flouncing off.

However, new audio released to NBC News by a Trump spokesman indicates that the interview in fact came to a far more amicable end, with the two men enjoying a disussion about the ex-president’s alleged hole-in-one during a recent golf game.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and former attorney to ex-president was unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” as Jack in the Box. He was also the first star to be eliminated from the third round of contestants.

Mr Giuliani made an appearance on stage singing “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers, leaving the judges and the audience stunned.

Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him "a fool" if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable (check out Truth the Vote and the Dinesh D'Souza documentary, which will all be coming out soon). For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn't it? InfoWars chief offers to speak to Jan 6 investigators Jones, who runs the right-wing conspiracy media outlet that filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, said through his lawyer that he had informed the DOJ of "his desire to speak to federal prosecutors about Jan 6." Graeme Massi has more details here: Stuti Mishra 21 April 2022 10:30 1650530711 Trump was 'almost foaming at the mouth' during interview, claims Morgan Piers Morgan has claimed Donald Trump was "almost foaming at the mouth" ahead of the interview that will launch his new global show next week. Morgan said that, shortly before the interview, Trump had been handed a three-page document detailing critical comments the journalist had made about him on topics including his "woeful handling" of the coronavirus pandemic and his response to defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Fans react to Rudy Giuliani reveal on 'The Masked Singer' "Wow I can't believe they actually aired it," one person said. The former New York City mayor and Donald Trump advisor was revealed to be the man behind the Jack in the Box mask and was voted off in a single round elimination after his one and only performance of "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood & the Destroyers. Here are all the details from the Wednesday episode and the reactions that followed: Stuti Mishra 21 April 2022 09:00 1650525353 Poll shows Americans not satisfied with Biden's stand on Russia Many Americans still question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia's war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the US is already taking and few want American troops to get involved in the conflict. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54 per cent of Americans think Mr Biden has been "not tough enough" in his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Here are the findings of the poll: AP-NORC poll: Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia Many Americans continue to question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia's war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict Stuti Mishra 21 April 2022 08:15 1650522774 Trump tells Morgan he has hit seven hole-in-ones on the golf course Former US president Donald Trump claimed he hit not one, but seven hole-in-ones on the golf course while speaking to Piers Morgan ahead of an interview for his new show "Piers Morgan Uncensored". In a first-person account in The Sun, the former Good Morning Britain presenter gave dramatic details of the moments that led up to the interview. Morgan, who joined the Rupert Murdoch-owned TalkTV to host his own programme, met the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Read more here: Stuti Mishra 21 April 2022 07:32 1650519953 Trump says Piers Morgan promo was 'doctored' Former president Donald Trump hit out at presenter Piers Morgan and accused him of doctoring the promo of his interview to suggest that the Republican leader stormed out of the room. Giuliani says he appeared on 'The Masked Singer' to be an example for his granddaughter Rudy Giuliani, who made a shocking appearance on the Fox show "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday said in an interview with host Nick Cannon that he decided to appear on the show to be an example for his granddaughter. "I want her to know you should try everything — even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely — and I couldn't think of anything more unlike me or unlikely than this," he said. The former attorney for Donald Trump, who sang "Bad to the Bone" on stage, was speculated to be a part of the show for many weeks. However, he surprised many as Jack in the Box. Stuti Mishra 21 April 2022 06:00 1650514605 Rudy Giuliani unmasked on 'The Masked Singer', sings 'Bad to the Bone' Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and former attorney to ex-president Donald Trump, was unmasked on Wednesday's episode of Fox's "The Masked Singer" as Jack in the Box. He was also the first star to be eliminated from the third round of contestants. Mr Giuliani made an appearance on stage singing "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood & the Destroyers, leaving the judges and the audience stunned. Judge Ken Jeong, who looked visibly upset with Mr Giuliani's appearance, said "I'm done", before walking off stage. Inga Parkel has more here: Stuti Mishra 21 April 2022 05:16 1650510631 ICYMI: Video of Zelensky looking horrified after Trump tells him to work with Putin As Republicans suggest that Donald Trump would have had a stronger response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, they are facing reminders of the reality that Mr Trump's relationship with Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky was tenuous at best. Aside from the fact that the president was impeached by the House in 2020 for pushing Mr Zelensky to open a baseless, politically-damaging criminal investigation into Joe Biden or his son Hunter as he prepared to face Mr Biden in the 2020 election, a video of Mr Trump's in-person press conference with Mr Zelensky is also resurfacing as it reveals the clear distance between the two leaders. In the video, Mr Zelensky makes a visibly pained expression while the then-president suggests that Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin should "get together and solve your problem". At the time, Russian forces were already supporting separatist governments in Crimea and Donbas, where fighting has taken place since 2014. Read more: John Bowden 21 April 2022 04:10

