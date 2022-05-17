Trump news – live: Ex-president backs Cawthorn as DeSantis bans protests outside private homes

Donald Trump is supposedly writing a book on how presidency was stolen from him

Donald Trump is facing a complex night of Republican primaries, as two of his most conspicuous endorsees, Madison Cawthorn and Mehmet Oz, await potentially career-changing results in North Carolina and Pennsylvania respectively. Where Mr Cawthorn has become a paraiah in much of the GOP because of various recent scandals, Dr Oz is disliked and even despised by much of Mr Trump’s base because of his long record of liberal positions.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor and popular Republican leader Ron DeSantis has signed a bill making it illegal to protest outside a private home in his state. The issue has become a top GOP talking point since the leak of the Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade, a seismic story that saw pro-abortion demonstrators setting up outside the homes of right-wing justices and senators.

The Republican Party and right-wing media have sought to shift their audience’s focus away from the implications of throwing out Roe and instead towards the circumstances of the leak from the court and the tone of the protests that have ensued.

Show latest update 1652788845 Ron DeSantis outlaws protest outside private homes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill sent to him by state legislators that bans protests outside private homes, drilling down on the right-wing insistence that the law should not tolerate demonstrators who gathered outside the homes of conservative justices and senators to protest the imminent end of Roe v Wade. Among those whose homes were visited by anti-abortion protesters was Maine Senator Susan Collins, who phoned the police over a message chalked on the sidewalk outside her house. Stuti Mishra has more. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 13:00 1652787050 Trump phones in to Oz event in Pennsylvania Donald Trump is selective with his in-person appearances on the campaign trail these days, restricting himself mainly to rallies in carefully chosen states with candidates he has heartily endorsed. He held such an event for Dr Mehmet Oz not long ago, but since it became clear the TV medic is in danger of losing his primary, Mr Trump has not appeared in Pennsylvania again. However, an Oz campaign event last night – billed as a “telerally” – saw the president dial in on speakerphone to address a roomful of supporters, reassuring them that the candidate was in fact pro-life and pro-gun. Dr Oz’s long record of relatively liberal positions on both issues is the main strike against him for many conservatives, who have been resistant to his entreaties despite Mr Trump’s backing. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 12:30 1652784308 Joe Biden reverses Trump’s withdrawal of US troops in Somalia Reversing a decision taken by former President Donald Trump, Joe Biden has approved the redeployment of US troops in Somalia. BBC reported that the deployment was requested by the Pentagon to support the fight against militant group al-Shabab. In 2020, Mr Trump withdrew about 700 US troops from Somalia. Andrew Naughtie 17 May 2022 11:45 1652781608 ICYMI: Pelosi calls Trump a ‘creature’ as she dubs Supreme Court ‘dangerous to US freedoms’ House speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees have made the bench “dangerous to the freedoms” of the country. She criticised the judges as the court prepares to issue a ruling that could end decades of constitutional protections for abortion care and trigger a wave of laws making abortion illegal in roughly half the US. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 11:00 1652778008 With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP that’s coming at a crucial moment as the war against the Russian invasion deepens. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 10:00 1652774408 Ted Budd looks poised to coast to victory with Trump’s support North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd is poised to claim victory on Tuesday over the state’s former governor in the race to be the GOP nominee for the seat held by retiring Sen Richard Burr. His ascendancy is being buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement as well as that of the affluent Club for Growth, which has poured millions behind Mr Budd after breaking with the former president and being burned by Josh Mandel’s defeat in Ohio. Mr Budd’s success despite running against an opponent who started with far greater name recognition is a sign of the clear power that Donald Trump still wields. Read more in this profile of the race from the Associated Press: North Carolina Senate race tests Trump’s endorsement power When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor John Bowden 17 May 2022 09:00 1652771708 ‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course, says Jack Nicklaus Jack Nicklaus said that PGA Tour pulled its championship out of New Jersey in favour of Tulsa, Oklahoma because of Donald Trump. He said that the PGA Tour pulled out because Mr Trump owns the course in New Jersey. He said: “But this move is cancel culture. Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf, and he loves this country. He’s a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game. What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do.” Mr Nicklaus has won 18 majors — the most in history. He also endorsed Mr Trump ahead of the 2020 election. Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 08:15 1652770808 Can Madison Cawthorn survive Thom Tillis? Freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn has no shortage of political foes but one of his most dangerous in his home state is Thom Tillis, the state’s junior Republican senator who will become the senior senator in January following the retirement of Richard Burr. Mr Tillis is pouring his own super PAC’s money behind the effort to oust the Trump-endorsed Mr Cawthorn, who is beset by a myriad of scandals. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 17 May 2022 08:00 1652767208 Kathy Barnette organised ‘buses’ to DC on Jan 6 Upstart Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette’s involvement in January 6 was much deeper than previously known. A CNN KFile investigation published on the eve of Pennsylvania’s primary elections revealed that Ms Barnette organised Trump supporters to attend protests in DC on the day of the riot, even boasting that she would bring three buses of “pissed off patriots” to the city in an interview on 5 January 2021. Read more at CNN: John Bowden 17 May 2022 07:00 1652764390 US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba US has announced plans to ease sanctions imposed on Cuba by former President Donald Trump. The restrictions on family remittances and travel to the island will be eased, it was reported. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the move would allow Cuban citizens to pursue a life free from “government oppression.” But US officials said that they will ensure such payments don’t reach “those who perpetrate human rights abuses” by using civilian “electronic payment processors.” The processing of US visas for Cubans will also be speeded up. Maroosha Muzaffar 17 May 2022 06:13

