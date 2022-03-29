Trump news – live: Ex-president accused of ‘obvious illegality’ in January 6 legal setback

Trump says Ketanji Brown Jackson was ‘unbelievably disrespectful’ to GOP senators

The 6 January select committee has won access to a cache of emails withheld from its inquiry by John Eastman, the lawyer who penned an infamous memo outlining a plan for Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election in Donald Trump’s favour.

In a scathing opinion, the judge hearing the case wrote that “Dr Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history” – and that “If Dr Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself.”

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Judge David Carter wrote of Mr Trump and lawyer John Eastman’s proposal to have then-Vice President Mike Pence determine the results of the election.

The news comes as the select committee prepares to vote tonight on referring Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro to the House of Representatives for contempt of Congress.

President Joe Biden has turned down the two men’s attempts to resist the panel’s subpoenas by asserting executive privilege, a claim that has failed numerous subpoenaed witnesses already. According to a report released by the committee on Sunday evening, Mr Biden “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the national interest, and therefore is not justified”.

Life at Fox News became 'unsustainable' as it began to 'question the truth', says Chris Wallace Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace says he left his employer of 18 years because he "no longer felt comfortable" with the network's programming as it became dominated by conspiracy theories and false claims about the conduct of the 2020 election. Speaking to the New York Times, Mr Wallace said he had no problem with the network's outspoken opinion commentators, but rather its turn against reality. In the wake of the 2020 election, was too much for him to bear. "I'm fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion," he said. "But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable." Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. Jan 6 committee likely to request Ginni Thomas appearance soon Several members of the January 6 House Select Committee believe that Ginni Thomas should be called for an interview after it was revealed that she texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election. Gustaf Kilander reports.

Madison Cawthorn says 'sexual perversion' rife in DC The North Carolina Republican, who was elected to Congress in 2020, claims the US capital is rife with "sexual perversion", but failed to provide any evidence, or reveal names or party affiliations. During an interview with Warrior Poet Society podcast host John Lovell, Mr Cawthorn was asked how closely Netflix series House of Cards resembled life in DC. Bevan Hurley reports. Captiol riot committee releases contempt report for Navarro and Scavino The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol released its report to hold former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro and deputy White House chief of staff Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee. The committee specifically cited that the two former White House advisers to Donald Trump refused to turn over documents or appear for a deposition. Specifically, the committee noted how Mr Navarro tried to develop a plan to delay the certification of the 2020 election. Eric Garcia reports. Trump 'more likely than not' committed a crime when attempted to overturn the election, says judge A federal judge railed against former president Donald Trump's attempt to subvert democracy, saying he "more likely than not" committed a federal crime, when he ruled that the former presidents attorney, John C Eastman, must turn over emails that the lawyer had attempted to withhold from the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Judge David Carter, who serves on the United States District Court for the Central District of California, made the comments against Mr Trump in his ruling released on Monday. Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.

Jared Kushner likely to appear before Jan 6 committee this week The testimony is expected to be voluntary and delivered remotely, according to unnamed sources familiar with the matter who spoke to ABC News. Josh Marcus reports. Oliver O’Connell 29 March 2022 00:00 1648505437 Trumps ordered to comply with New York AG subpoena The New York Supreme Court has ordered The Trump Organization to comply with a subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General’s office within the next month. Justice Arthur Engoron gave The Trump Organization until 20 April to provide a report detailing “potentially responsive information”. “The Trump Organization Report must specify, as much as reasonably possible, the quantities of documents collected, reviewed, and produced, and the quantities of documents reviewed from each device or likely location or responsive records,” Mr Engoran wrote. The original subpoena was issued over two years ago by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of the investigation into whether the Trump Organization artificially inflated the value of assets to boost perceived net worth. SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas participates in hearings by phone after release from hospital After spending almost a week in hospital, Justice Thomas was yet again involved in court proceedings on Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts said that Justice Thomas, 73, was going to be "participating remotely this morning". He didn't specify a reason. Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC. Voices: Clarence Thomas's reaction to his wife Ginni's text messages says it all The Supreme Court justice should recuse himself from all 2020 election-related cases and, ideally, resign, writes Noah Berlatsky.

