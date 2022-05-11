Trump news – live: Emails show 2020 election fraud efforts as Flynn says army ‘persecuting’ him over Russia

GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

Newly revealed emails show former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.

“You’d be left with a significant Trump lead that would bolster the argument for the Legislature adopting a slate of Trump electors,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, former Trump NSA General Mike Flynn claims he is being “persecuted” by the Army which is trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by Russian government-controlled TV network Russia Today. The payment may violate the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution.

And in New York, Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.

The Wednesday ruling comes after Mr Trump’s chosen Republican representative Alex Mooney defeated fellow Republican David McKinley in a primary in West Virginia last night, while another Trump-backed candidate fell short in Nebraska’s gubernatorial primary.

Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 20:08 1652295472 Kentucky AG enters 2023 governor’s race Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork on Wednesday to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race, hoping to ride his resistance to Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office. Mr Cameron, seen as a rising GOP star, made history in 2019 as the first African American in Kentucky to serve as the state’s attorney general. Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid for governor. Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron The attorney general last year led the legal fight against pandemic-related restrictions Mr Beshear imposed to try to stem the spread of the virus. Mr Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers. The governor maintains that his actions saved lives. Mr Cameron has close ties to the state’s most powerful Republican — US Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell — having formerly served as the senator’s legal counsel. He enters what could become a crowded field of Republicans running to unseat Governor Beshear in next year’s top-of-the-ticket race. Recent polling shows Mr Beshear remains popular in Republican-trending Kentucky. The governor has landed the state’s two largest-ever economic development projects during his term. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:57 1652295052 Poll: Democrat enthusiasm for midterms boosted over Roe v Wade A new poll from Morning Consult/Politico suggests that Democrats are beginning to get revved up for the midterm elections due to the threat of Roe v Wade being overturned, though Republicans maintain the enthusiasm lead. The polling group says: Since an April 29-May 2 survey conducted before Politico published Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion revealing that the court’s conservative majority had voted to overturn Roe, the share of Democratic voters who said they were “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic to vote in the midterm elections increased from 48% to 54%, while Republican excitement increased from 59% to 61%. Democrats’ increased eagerness to vote was propelled by women: 51% of female Democrats said they are at least very enthusiastic to vote this November, up 11 points over the week and at its highest point since weekly tracking began in September. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:50 1652294572 House Dems protest doomed Senate vote on abortion rights The Independent’s Erica Garcia is on Capitol Hill and spotted some familiar faces from the progressive wing of the party. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:42 1652294392 US inflation rate slowed to 0.3 per cent in April The US Consumer Price Index rose by just three tenths of a per cent in April, the Bureau of Labour Statistics said Wednesday. The 0.3 per cent increase is the smallest monthly rise in prices in the last six months — just a quarter of the 1.2 per cent increase recorded in March — and could indicate the rate of inflation is slowing after months of record increases. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. US inflation rate slowed to 0.3 per cent last month The .3 per cent increase is the smallest monthly rise in prices in the last six months — just a quarter of the 1.2 per cent increase recorded in March — and could indicate the rate of inflation is slowing after months of record increases Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:39 1652293964 Biden: America fighting on two fronts Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:32 1652293852 Quick Senate OK expected for House-passed Ukraine aid Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:30 1652293312 Zelensky tweets thanks to Pelosi and US Congress for Ukraine aid “We are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate,” Mr Zelensky wrote. Abe Asher reports. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:21 1652292652 Federal report finds burial sites and details abuse of Native American children Thousands of Native American children forced to attend at least 408 schools across 37 states as part of a federal government boarding school programme suffered beatings, hunger, manual labour and other forms of violence over several decades, according to a report issued by the US Department of Interior. The 106-page report released on 11 May also identified burial sites at more than 50 of the former schools, a figure that the agency expects to grow as it continues its investigation into a programme that lasted from 1869 through the 1960s. Alex Woodward reports. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 19:10

