Trump news – live: Elon Musk praises ‘effective’ previous administration but leaves out ex-president

Donald Trump is supposedly writing a book on how presidency was stolen from him

As the 6 January committee prepares for a summer of what promise to be shocking and disturbing hearings about the Capitol riot, Donald Trump has laid into committee member Liz Cheney, claiming that she has taken her opposition to him to insane extremes.

“From what people tell me, from what I hear from other congressmen, she’s like a crazed lunatic, she’s worse than anyone else,” he told the Washington Post in an interview. “From what I’ve heard, she’s worse than any Democrat.”

The committee’s first public hearing since last year is set for 9 June.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is facing a complex night of Republican primaries, as two of his most conspicuous endorsees, Madison Cawthorn and Mehmet Oz, await potentially career-changing results in North Carolina and Pennsylvania respectively.

Where Mr Cawthorn has become a paraiah in much of the GOP because of various recent scandals, Dr Oz is disliked and even despised by much of Mr Trump’s base because of his long record of liberal positions.

Show latest update 1652860915 Report: DOJ asks Jan 6 committee for transcripts Federal prosecutors have asked the House of Representatives committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol to provide transcripts of witness interviews and depositions taken by committee members and staff, according to a New York Times report. A “person with knowledge of the matter” told the Times committee chairman Bennie Thompson has not reached any agreement with Attorney General Merrick Garland or other Justice Department officials regarding what, if any, documents will be provided. But the department has been in communication with the panel since 20 April. The communications between the department and the select committee are an indication that the department is looking more closely at efforts byDonald Trump and his allies to install Mr Trump in the White House for a second term against the wishes of American voters. Andrew Feinberg has more. Andrew Naughtie 18 May 2022 09:01 1652856908 ‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course, says Jack Nicklaus ICYMI: Jack Nicklaus said that PGA Tour pulled its championship out of New Jersey in favour of Tulsa, Oklahoma because of Donald Trump. He said that the PGA Tour pulled out because Mr Trump owns the course in New Jersey. He said: “But this move is cancel culture. Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf, and he loves this country. He’s a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game. What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do.” Mr Nicklaus has won 18 majors — the most in history. He also endorsed Mr Trump ahead of the 2020 election. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 07:55 1652853710 Trump phones in to Oz event in Pennsylvania ICYMI: Donald Trump is selective with his in-person appearances on the campaign trail these days, restricting himself mainly to rallies in carefully chosen states with candidates he has heartily endorsed. He held such an event for Dr Mehmet Oz not long ago, but since it became clear the TV medic is in danger of losing his primary, Mr Trump has not appeared in Pennsylvania again. However, an Oz campaign event last night – billed as a “telerally” – saw the president dial in on speakerphone to address a roomful of supporters, reassuring them that the candidate was in fact pro-life and pro-gun. Dr Oz’s long record of relatively liberal positions on both issues is the main strike against him for many conservatives, who have been resistant to his entreaties despite Mr Trump’s backing. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 07:01 1652851130 Report: Trump official met with Jan 6 conspiracy-mongers ICYMI: The investigation into the events between the 2020 election and 6 January 2021 has focused in large part on meetings between Trump administration officials and outside figures who were specifically involved in “stop the steal” efforts of various kinds. Now, another such meeting has come to light. The Washington Post has confirmed that on 6 January itself, Robert A. Destro, a senior Trump appointee at the State Department, met with podcaster Joe Oltmann and Michigan lawyer Matthew DePerno, both of whom claimed that a “coup” against Mr Trump was being mounted by the Biden team. Read the report below. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 06:18 1652847645 Trump agrees to limit his Twitter engagement ICYMI: Many Trump fans are eager to see their leader back on Twitter, and Elon Musk has said that he thinks the former president’s account should never have been blocked. But according to financial filings from the company that will oversee the IPO of his own platform, Truth Social, the ex-president has agreed to limit what he can post on Twitter and when if he returns. Under the agreement, Mr Trump must post anything unrelated to politics first on Truth Social, and can only post on another social media site six hours later, the federal securities filing shows. But if Mr Trump wants to post on a personal social media account anything “related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts” he can do so at any time. Graeme Massie has the story. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 05:20 1652843390 Court allows Jan 6 Oath Keeper to leave his house ICYMI: At a hearing today, one of several members of the Oath Keepers militia indicted for his behaviour on 6 January 2021 was granted a reprieve of sorts: permission to leave home confinement and instead abide by a curfew. Joshua A. James has pleaded guilty in the case, which also involves figures including the militia group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes. Prosecutors say that the Oath Keepers who attended the Capitol riot stashed weapons in hotels around the DC area and expected Donald Trump to call them to use force to halt the electoral certification. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 04:09 1652839310 Elon Musk says he’s voting Republican this year ICYMI: Tech billionaire and Twitter buyer Elon Musk is known for his eclectic and sometimes erratic political views, but it has heartened some Republicans lately that he wants to see Donald Trump allowed back on Twitter. And now, it seems he is joining their side for the sake of the midterms. At a conference yesterday, Mr Musk compared Joe Biden to Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, who loses his job as a newsreader because he lacks the ability to improvise. “The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter,” Mr Musk told the conference via Zoom. “He is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with Obama,” said Mr Musk, who did not make clear what was not getting “done”. Read more from Gino Spocchia. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 03:01 1652836300 Musk praises Trump administration – but not Trump himself ICYMI: Elon Musk had some positive things to say about the Trump administration, but not specially Donald Trump himself. “The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done,” said Mr Musk, at a conference in Miami, according to Insider. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 02:11 1652832350 2024 watch: Haley to Iowa ICYMI: Donald Trump is widely assumed to be all but certainly running for re-election in 2024, but it has long been clear that other top Republicans are laying the groundwork for their own campaigns – whether because they intend to challenge him or because they anticipate he might not be able to run. Now, the Des Moines Register reports a long-expected presidential contender is making one of the de rigeur early-on visits to Iowa: Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as UN ambassador under the Trump administration. Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 01:05 1652828500 McCarthy shrugs off Jan 6 audio question ICYMI: CNN’s Manu Raju has been asking Kevin McCarthy about the audio recordings of him discussing communications with Donald Trump after 6 January – and specifically about inconsistencies between what he said on taped conference calls with his members and what Mr Trump has since denied. Here’s what Mr McCarthy had to say… Graeme Massie 18 May 2022 00:01

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news – live: Elon Musk praises ‘effective’ previous administration but leaves out ex-president