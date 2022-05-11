Trump news – live: Elon Musk may lift ex-president’s Twitter ban as bizarre ‘hurricane gun’ story surfaces

GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

Elon Musk has said he would end Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter, saying he thought the decision to block the then-president was “morally wrong”, “foolish in the extreme” and “it alienated a large part of the country”.

Perhaps as a reminder of what America has been missing without the former president on the platform, Rolling Stone published a story in which senior Trump officials said he repeatedly asked if China had a secret “hurricane gun” to launch storms at the US.

Also recalling his time in the administration, former secretary of defence Mark Esper appeared on Fox News to talk about his new book A Sacred Oath and confirmed he views Mr Trump as a threat to American democracy. He asked host Brett Baier what other conclusion anyone could come to based on the events of 6 January 2021.

On Tuesday night, a Republican primary in West Virginia will see two incumbent GOP congressmen duke it out for a newly redrawn district – and the two have been endorsed by very different backers. While hardcore conservative Alex Mooney enjoys the backing of Donald Trump, his rival David McKinley has the support of the state’s most senior Democrat, Joe Manchin.

Show latest update 1652239826 Biden hits back at GOP senator who called him ‘incoherent, incapacitated and confused’ President Joe Biden ramped up his war of words with Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, who said that the president is “incoherent, incapacitated and confused”. A reporter asked Mr Biden about the Republican senator’s comments saying he should resign. “I think the man has a problem,” Mr Biden responded. Eric Garcia has the story. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 04:30 1652238026 ‘You’re going to be held accountable, bro’: Steve Bannon threatens Mark Esper over Trump revelations The former defence secretary, in A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times, has made several astounding claims from his time at the White House when Mr Trump was president. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 04:00 1652237126 Trump repeatedly asked if China had tech to launch hurricanes at US, report says According to reporting by Rolling Stone , in the early years of his presidency Donald Trump had a pressing question he asked officials on several occasions — does China have secret technology to create large, man-made hurricanes and launch them at the US? And if it does, would that constitute an act of war? The publication cites two former senior administration officials and a third person briefed on the matter. “It was almost too stupid for words,” a former Trump official intimately familiar with the then-sitting president’s inquiry told Rolling Stone. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.” Mr Trump asked about it until at least 2018 and it became known to some as the “Hurricane Gun” thing. The former president also asked about nuking hurricanes and once altered a map showing the projected path of a hurricane with a Sharpie pen in an incident that became known as Sharpiegate . Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 03:45 1652234426 Anti-abortion Democrat announces support for legislation to codify Roe Senator Bob Casey, one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in the Senate, announced on Tuesday that he would support Democrats’ legislation to codify the protections in Roe v Wade. Mr Casey’s father, Governor Bob Casey Sr, was governor of Pennsylvania and ardently opposed to abortion and the elder Casey’s name is the namesake for Planned Parenthood v Casey, the 1993 Supreme Court decision that reaffirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 03:00 1652232626 Biden hits out at GOP as he touts plans to tackle inflation President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration is taking action to lower energy costs and bring down inflation rates that are the highest in decades by clearing supply chain bottlenecks and reigning in corporate greed, but warned against handing the reins of power to a Republican Party more interested in protecting corporate profits than American families. Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from the White House. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 02:30 1652230826 Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 02:00 1652229026 Surprising tactics in the fight to preserve abortion rights Johanna Chisholm reports. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 01:30 1652227226 Fox News host calls for Biden to be impeached over SCOTUS protests A former adviser to David Cameron who now hosts a weekly Fox News programme says US President Joe Biden should be impeached because protesters showed up outside homes of two Supreme Court justices over the weekend. Andrew Feinberg has the story. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 01:00 1652225426 SCOTUS expert believes ‘leading theory’ is conservative clerk leaked draft on abortion Prominent Republicans and right-wing media figures have spent the last week accusing clerks for the three Democratic-appointed Supreme Court justices for the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion overruling two landmark reproductive rights cases. But a legendary chronicler of the high court has suggested they’re barking up the wrong tree. Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 00:30 1652223626 Justice Clarence Thomas: Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’ over Roe v Wade Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”. The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Bevan Hurley reports. Oliver O’Connell 11 May 2022 00:00

