Trump news – live: Don Jr to meet with Jan 6 committee while Omarosa wins legal battle

Trump’s team repeatedly ask Piers Morgan to wrap up interview in leaked audio clip

Former president Donald Trump hit out at presenter Piers Morgan and accused him of doctoring the promo of an interview to suggest that the Republican leader stormed out of the room. In the edited trailer, an irate Mr Trump is shown grimacing as Mr Morgan calls the 2020 election “free and fair” and says the ex-president “never produced the hard evidence” to prove otherwise. The former president is seen interjecting by shouting “excuse me” over and over again before apparently flouncing off.

However, new audio released to NBC News by a Trump spokesman indicates that the interview in fact came to a far more amicable end, with the two men enjoying a discussion about the ex-president’s alleged hole-in-one during a recent golf game.

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and former attorney to ex-president was unmasked on Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” as Jack in the Box. He was also the first star to be eliminated from the third round of contestants.

Mr Giuliani made an appearance on stage singing “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & the Destroyers, leaving the judges and the audience stunned.

Show latest update 1650599804 Kevin McCarthy’s denial falls flat as Rachel Maddow releases audio Hours after House minority leader Kevin McCarthy denied a New York Times report that said he considered urging Donald Trump to resign after the 6 January riots, audio of the conversation has been released that appears to contradict his claims. MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” aired audio on Thursday night, which was shared by the New York Times, confirming that Mr McCarthy said he was considering asking Mr Trump to resign. “The only discussion I would have with him is that I think [impeachment] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you resign,” he said on 10 January, 2021, in a phone call with GOP leaders. He added that he did not think the then-president would take his advice, “but I don’t know.” In a lengthy statement issued by Mr McCarthy before the audio was aired, the Republican said the NYT report was “false and wrong”. “It comes as no surprise that the corporate media is obsessed with doing everything it can to further a liberal agenda. This promotional book tour is no different. If the reporters were interested in truth why would they ask for comment after the book was printed?” he said.

Shweta Sharma 22 April 2022 04:56 1650596827 Rachel Maddow obtains audio of post-Jan 6 McCarthy-Cheney call MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was joined by Rep Liz Cheney on Thursday evening. The two had one item on the agenda: Audio of a call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Ms Cheney, who made the recording, in which Mr McCarthy indicates there could be bipartisan support for impeachment of Donald Trump and adds that he himself will discuss the possibilty of resignation with Mr Trump. The call was made in the hours after the deadly January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The audio’s existence was directly denied by Mr McCarthy earlier in the day. Listen below: John Bowden 22 April 2022 04:07 1650591021 Kathleen Walsh: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums Between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner it’s unclear who takes the prize for the most privileged whiner, writes Kathleen Walsh for The Independent. As she explains, politics has become carefully-calculated conflicts engineered to build politicians’ and media figures’ national profiles. “They’re not really fighting with each other so much as working together to put on a show, like WWE wrestlers or Real Housewives.” Kathleen Walsh Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 22 April 2022 02:30 1650587721 Trump Jr turns his guns on Josh Mandel Just days after he and his father threw their support behind JD Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary, Donald Trump Jr is focusing his fire on Josh Mandel, the frontrunner in the race who himself sought the elder Trump’s endorsement in the contest. On Thursday, Mr Trump Jr tweeted an attack ad targeting Mr Mandel and described him as “The Club for Chinese Growth backed establishment candidate in the #OHSen race”. John Bowden 22 April 2022 01:35 1650587421 How old is Donald Trump? What about Joe Biden? If Joe Biden wins reelection in 2024 he will be just 15 days shy of his 82nd birthday, making him by far the oldest-ever leader of the free world. His age will likely come up as a Republican attack point in the next cycle, as the GOP has sought to portray him as senile and out of touch. But Donald Trump himself was the oldest US president to ever be inaugurated when he took office in 2017. Read more about America’s graying leaders: John Bowden 22 April 2022 01:30 1650585512 Trump supporter pleads guilty to fraud in ‘We Build The Wall’ scam The man behind a project to supposedly fund the construction of border fencing with grassroots donations from fellow Trump supporters plead guilty on Thursday to pocketing thousands of dollars in donations for his own use. Brian Kolfage was once involved in the project alongside Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser; Mr Bannon was pardoned by the president after pleading not guilty to charges that he too pocketed money from the project. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 22 April 2022 00:58 1650582321 Ex-Fox host blames Biden for airport meltdown Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly says that Joe Biden is to blame for video of him losing his temper and threatening a JetBlue employee. The video originally surfaced this week as Mr O’Reilly was preparing to depart New York for the Turks and Caicos. “The story is JetBlue can’t get their flights off the ground. It was crazy in the terminal,” he complained on Thursday to Mediaite. “For some reason, the Biden administration is not big on solving problems. This is a huge problem.” Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 22 April 2022 00:05 1650580521 ICYMI: Trump releases audio to prove that he didn’t storm out of Piers Morgan interview Donald Trump has released audio of his interview with Piers Morgan that appears to confirm Mr Morgan’s video was edited to falsely portray Mr Trump as having stormed off set. The men can be heard cordially ending the interview on the recording, thanking each other and laughing as they wrapped up the filming for the Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 21 April 2022 23:35 1650578887 Florida takes step against Distney Florida’s legislature on Thursday took a step towards dissolving the private district over which Disney has control, an act of apparent revenge in response to Disney’s opposition to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Lawmakers gave final passage on 21 April to a measure that sets up the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Read more: John Bowden 21 April 2022 23:08 1650572921 The strange twists of Donald Trump and Piers Morgan’s self-serving mutual adoration club Donald Trump and Piers Morgan are making headlines for their latest disagreement, but many have noted simularities between Trump and Mr Morgan, who himself is known for famously storming off Good Morning Britain when his criticism of Megan Markle was called out. The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe takes a look at the twists and turns of their relationship: John Bowden 21 April 2022 21:28

Source Link Trump news - live: Don Jr to meet with Jan 6 committee while Omarosa wins legal battle