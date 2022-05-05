Trump news – live: Don Jr testifies to Capitol riot committee as Ohio chooses JD Vance

Biden roasts Trump ‘plague’ at White House Correspondents Dinner

Donald Trump’s preferred candidate JD Vance is set to be the Republican nominee for the US Senate from Ohio as he registered a victory in the primary election there.

Mr Vance, whose long history of opposition to Mr Trump turned off many conservatives despite his enthusiastic embrace of hardcore culture war rhetoric, ultimately captured close to 32 per cent of the vote, putting him more than eight points ahead of former frontrunner Josh Mandel.

The Hillbilly Elegy author’s victory represents a show of the power the former president’s endorsement still holds within the GOP.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has settled a long-running lawsuit brought by the DC attorney general over the financing of his 2017 inauguration, specifically focused on the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a statement, Mr Trump claimed to be settling the case “with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt” and couched the news in the context of violent crime, essentially saying he was giving the capital’s law enforcement agencies a break. The settlement reportedly totals some $750,000.

Show latest update 1651721121 Trump ally Madison Cawthorn criticises fellow Republicans again Congressman Madison Cawthorn is once again attacking the reputations of broad swaths of lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including his fellow Republicans. In a new video apparently shot by Mr Cawthorn’s team and shared online by a Democratic-leaning political firm on Wednesday, the embattled North Carolina Republican says that “most” of his older colleagues would have been disqualified for office if the technology to rapidly take pictures and share them via cell phones was around when they were younger. Mr Cawthorn is the youngest member of the House or Senate. John Bowden 5 May 2022 04:25 1651717221 Trump attacks Biden administration over DHS board on disinfo Donald Trump is weighing in on the growing right-wing backlash against the Department of Homeland Security’s effort to fight disinformation including Russian efforts to interfere in American election systems. In an interview with CBN, he smeared the agency’s efforts as a Soviet-esque effort to control speech. “Now they’re saying, ‘Oh, no, it’s just a recommendation.’ That’s where it all began. I guess that’s what they used to say in Russia. That’s what they said in the Soviet Union, right? We’re just going to do a little bit — no, we can’t do that, we can’t do that. That’s a horrible thing,” he said. John Bowden 5 May 2022 03:20 1651713921 GOP leader McCarthy supportive of removing Trump quickly in audio More leaked audio of GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy has been published, today by CNN, and it’s clear that Mr McCarthy was privately completely supportive of removing Donald Trump from office in the hours just after January 6. The GOP majority leader is heard telling a colleague in the new audio that usage of the 25th Amendment to remove Mr Trump from office was not preferable — but only because it would take “too long”. Listen to the audio, from CNN: John Bowden 5 May 2022 02:25 1651710321 Louisiana GOP pushes forward with anti-abortion agenda Louisiana Republicans on Wednesday debated a bill that would make abortion a crime of murder in the state. The shocking legislation, which would have been unthinkable just years ago, is now on the table thanks to a draft opinion from the Supreme Court overturning both Roe V Wade and Planned Parenthood V Casey, two landmark abortion rights cases, leaked to Politico and published by the news outlet over the weekend. John Bowden 5 May 2022 01:25 1651706721 Biden rips GOP’s ‘ultra-MAGA’ agenda Joe Biden swiped at the Republican Party and Donald Trump for what he dubbed their “ultra-MAGA agenda” during remarks about the economy on Wednesday, where he celebrated federal deficit reductions that occurred under the first year of his presidency. His remarks referred largely to a wide-ranging proposal released by Sen Rick Scott that would, among other things, require all federal programs including Medicare and Social Security to be reauthorised by the Senate every few years. John Bowden 5 May 2022 00:25 1651702340 Mo Brooks uses footage of himself in aftermath of mass shooting in campaign ad endorsed by NRA Mo Brooks, the Alabama Senate candidate who recently lost Donald Trump’s endorsement, is out with a new ad hitting the media for its reaction to the targeting of Republican lawmakers by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice. The ad uses footage of Mr Brooks taken moments after the shooting, and slams reporters for asking in the immediate aftermath whether the congressman still opposes gun control legislation. Read more from The Independent’s Bevan Hurley: John Bowden 4 May 2022 23:12 1651699521 Jan 6 defendant arrested The Department of Justice’s effort to prosecute the hundreds of Americans who stormed the Capitol and battled with law enforcement on January 6. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 20-year-old Justin Michael Smith and charged him with crimes related to illegal entry of the Capitol during the riot. The Brunswick, Ohio native was reportedly identified via an FBI informant who showed officials Facebook photos in which Mr Smith was wearing the same clothes he wore during his attendance at the riot. NBC News correspondent Ryan J Reilly has more: John Bowden 4 May 2022 22:25 1651696494 Donald Trump Jr testifies to Jan 6 committee Donald Trump Jr testified remotely before lawmakers on the Jan 6 committee on Tuesday, according to Politico and CNN. The president’s eldest son and longtime campaign surrogate did not plead the Fifth and instead answered questions from members of the panel, according to CNN. The cable news channel’s source described the meeting as lasting a little more than three hours and having a “cordial” tone. John Bowden 4 May 2022 21:34 1651689304 Kayleigh McEnany keeping her children away from Disney after “Don’t Say Gay” furore Former Trump spokeswoman turned Fox News talking head Kayleigh McEnany has shared a video in which she explains that though her daughter loves all things Disney, she cannot “in good faith” do that, “at least not in the near future”, because of the company’s opposition to Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. The conservative backlash directed at Disney has manifested itself in proposed legislation dissolving the company’s longtime governing agreement in several counties, a move that some say could sharply raise taxes on residents. Andrew Naughtie 4 May 2022 19:35 1651687204 Kellyanne Conway complains about people lying on TV Kellyanne Conway, whose repeated propagation of falsehoods (or “alternative facts”) via the airwaves made her a figure of both mockery and contempt during the Trump administration, last night joined Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to vent her disgust at people who are never held “accountable” for what they say on TV. Andrew Naughtie 4 May 2022 19:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news - live: Don Jr testifies to Capitol riot committee as Ohio chooses JD Vance