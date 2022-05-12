Trump news – live: Biden mocks former president as ‘the great MAGA king’

GOP governor calls on fellow Republicans to ‘move on’ from Trump

President Joe Biden took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump in Chicago on Wednesday and referred to him as “the great MAGA King.”

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Mr Biden said speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.”

Also on Wednesday, The Trump Organization said that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to CGI Merchant Group of Miami.

The hotel had served as a symbol of his power to GOP politicians who gathered there and of corruption to his critics during his tenure as president.

Meanwhile newly revealed emails show Mr Trump’s former attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.

And in New York, the former president has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.

Show latest update 1652332200 Michael Flynn says US Army ‘persecuting’ him for taking money from Russian government TV channel Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn claims he is being “persecuted“ by the Army who are trying to recoup almost $40,000 he was paid by the Russian government. Graeme Massie reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 06:10 1652330560 National Archives to release more documents to 6 Jan panel The National Archives is set to release another set of documents to the House Select Committee investigating last year’s 6 January Capitol Hill riots, reported CNN. According to a new set of letters released by the agency on Wednesday, the document release will contain around 23,000 emails and attachments. It will be the eighth installment of documents processed by the Archives for the House committee. The Archives said on Wednesday they would not hold back records Trump wants to keep secret from the House investigators. The Archives consulted with the White House, which doesn’t want to keep the documents secret, reported CNN quoting a letter released Wednesday. In March, Donald Trump had said he wanted to potentially claim executive privilege related to some of the documents in the National Archives collection. FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Sravasti Dasgupta 12 May 2022 05:42 1652329800 Emails show Trump lawyer told GOP officials to throw out absentee ballots in 2020 election Newly revealed emails show that former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged Republican officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots and recount the commonwealth’s popular vote to show Mr Trump leading there in an effort to ultimatley overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Abe Asher reports. Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 05:30 1652328570 Biden mocks Trump as ‘the great MAGA King’ President Joe Biden took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump in Chicago on Wednesday and referred to him as “the great MAGA King.” “Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Mr Biden said speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. “The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.” While the president does not typically mention Mr Trump by name, he did so on Wednesday while defending his own economic policies amid rising inflation and an uneasy stock market. Read more: Sravasti Dasgupta 12 May 2022 05:09 1652327447 New York judge lifts contempt order against Trump but orders him to pay $110k Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted the contempt order against him put in place following a dispute concerning financial documents from the Trump Organization. New York Judge Arthur Engoron lifted the order assuming that a number of requirements would be fulfilled. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 04:50 1652327163 Trump sells Washington hotel to Miami based investor group The Trump Organization said on Wednesday that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to CGI Merchant Group of Miami. The hotel had served as a symbol of his power to GOP politicians who gathered there and of corruption to his critics during his tenure as president. Sources said to the Associated Press that the hotel was sold for $375 million, giving the Trump family as $100 million in profit. The new owners plan to remove the Trump name from the facade and rebrand the hotel a Waldorf Astoria. FILE – The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen in Washington (Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Sravasti Dasgupta 12 May 2022 04:46 1652324447 ICYMI: Elon Musk says he plans to lift Donald Trump’s Twitter ban In news that will celebrated by supporters of Mr Trump as enthusiastically as it is condemned by his critics, the tech billionaire who is in the process of buying the social media network, said the initial decision in January 2021 had been incorrect. “I think it was a morally bad decision, to be clear, and foolish in the extreme,” he said at a Future of the Car event hosted in London by the Financial Times. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 04:00 1652320847 A mixed bag for Trump-endorsed GOP candidates in Nebraska and West Virginia Former president Donald Trump got a mixed bag on Tuesday night when one candidate he endorsed triumphed in West Virginia, but another fell short in Nebraska, showing the former president’s endorsement is powerful but not a rubber stamp for Republican voters. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 03:00 1652317247 ICYMI: Steve Bannon threatens Mark Esper over Trump revelations The former defence secretary, in A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times, has made several astounding claims from his time at the White House when Mr Trump was president. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 02:00 1652313652 Likely Kentucky Senate contest pits ideological opposite against Rand Paul Senator Rand Paul rarely targets his likely Democratic challenger by name, but the Republican’s campaign attacks in Kentucky are unmistakably aimed at Charles Booker‘s agenda — in what’s shaping up as a populist-themed battle featuring starkly different ideas to win the people over. In his pursuit of a third Senate term, Mr Paul projects a national voice for a libertarian-leaning philosophy based on limited government and restrained spending. Mr Booker, his ideological opposite, promotes a New Deal-style economic platform. Booker is the clear frontrunner on the Democratic side in the Bluegrass State’s primary election next Tuesday. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 12 May 2022 01:00

