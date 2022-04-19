Trump news – live: AG dubbed ‘racist’ for investigating his taxes says she won’t be ‘bullied’

Trump impeachment witness mocks ex-president’s ‘word vomit’ over Putin

Former President Donald Trump sent out special Easter messages to “radical Left maniacs” and New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he described as a “failed gubernatorial candidate and racist”.

Continuing the holiday theme, Mr Trump was lampooned in the cold open of Saturday Night Live along with other notable figures.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy denied that Republicans are being over-confident about November’s midterms and the prospects of retaking the lower chamber of Congress.

“Americans want, need and deserve [a] clear, common sense alternative,” he said on Fox News Sunday.

GOP congressman Fred Upton said on NBC he believes the popularity of the more extreme members of the party puts it in “troubled waters” — a sentiment echoed by Mitch McConnell and other more moderate figures in the party who want to have broader appeal.

Mr Trump recently endorsed controversial Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist JD Vance in the Ohio GOP Senate Primary on Friday evening. “We cannot play games,” he said. “It is all about winning!”

Show latest update 1650339201 Trump’s Truth Social goes down for hours Former US president Donald Trump’s new social media platform, Truth Social, was down for hours, hit with a series of outages on Monday. My colleague Vishwam Sankaran has more on this here: Stuti Mishra 19 April 2022 04:33 1650334531 ICYMI: White House press secretary Jen Psaki had harsh words for Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy last week. Suggesting on Pod Save America that Fox News “provides” the journalist with the questions he peppers Ms Psaki with at her daily briefings, Ms Psaki explained: “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a b****.” Read more from The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander: John Bowden 19 April 2022 03:15 1650330931 Trump lashes out at investigation into his taxes, saying NYC authorities should focus on subway shooting and other crimes instead Donald Trump on Monday doubled down and referred to New York’s attorney general as “racist” in a lengthy statement urging her to focus on other crimes and desist in her office’s investigation into his company for fraud charges. The ex-president bizarrely claimed in his statement that his real estate company had “probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group”. Read more from The Independent: John Bowden 19 April 2022 02:15 1650327331 ICYMI: JD Vance scores Trump endorsement in Ohio Senate contest Author JD Vance is Donald Trump’s pick to win the Ohio Senate primary, a surprise move that could reinvigorate the campaign of Mr Vance who is currently trailing some rivals in the Republican field including Josh Mandel, the presumed frontrunner. Mr Vance was called the “best chance for victory” against Democrats in the fall for control of the Senate seat, held by retiring Republican Rob Portman. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: John Bowden 19 April 2022 01:15 1650323791 Why is the GOP so obsessed with Hunter Biden? Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims and vicious rumours about Joe Biden’s son Hunter during the 2020 election, including attacking him for his past struggles with drug addiction. Those attacks have not even slowed down since Joe Biden won the election, as Republicans turn away from kitchen-table issues in favour of ginning up excitement with their base with the prospect of punishing one of the GOP’s political boogeymen. Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg: John Bowden 19 April 2022 00:16 1650320131 Former GOP governor deals blow to party’s efforts to win in Wisconsin A former Republican governor of Wisconsin announced that he would not run for office again on Monday, ending speculation that he could challenge Tony Evers, the state’s Democratic incumbent governor. Tommy Thompson’s entrance into the race would have come more than two decades since his last run for office. A crowded field of GOP candidates remain, several of whom have echoed Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. Read more from the Associated Press: John Bowden 18 April 2022 23:15 1650318281 MAGA wing of the GOP posts dismal fundraising numbers. Are their seats still safe in 2022? Trump loyalists in the House are seeing their fundraising drop as the question of how much enthusiasm Donald Trump can generate for his allies continues to be debated. The Independent’s Eric Garcia takes a look at several members of Congress and how they are leveraging the Trump brand into cold, hard campaign cash: John Bowden 18 April 2022 22:44 1650316651 ICYMI: Trump’s scandal-plagued EPA head is running for Senate Scott Pruitt, former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, is running for Senate. He announced his bid for the seat currently held by retiring Sen James Inhofe of Oklahoma last week, joining a crowded GOP field for the seat which is likely to remain in Republican hands. Mr Pruitt resigned as head of the EPA amid scandals surrounding his use of employees to perform personal tasks and lavish spending habits. Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg: John Bowden 18 April 2022 22:17 1650314456 Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene sees fundraising lag An ally of Donald Trump is seeing her fundraising lag as she campaigns for reelection in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top promoter of Mr Trump’s conspiracies in the House, oversaw a campaign that spent more than $300,000 more in the first quarter of 2022 than it raised. She faces several GOP primary challengers in her deep-red district, and polls showed her tied with one of her challengers in January. Read more from The Independent’s Oliver O’Connell: John Bowden 18 April 2022 21:40 1650313261 Tucker Carlson hosts two butchers who believe aliens landing in UFOs are mutilating cattle: ‘Thank you for the reality check’ Fox News host Tucker Carlson ended an interview on his Fox Nation show with two UFO theory promoters who posited that cattle were being found “mutilated” in New Mexico, allegedly by extraterrestrials, by thanking the men for providing a “reality check” for his viewers. Adding no doubt that he was being serious in his support for the men’s claims, he added: “Based on the evidence I think you put it really clearly”. John Bowden 18 April 2022 21:21

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump news – live: AG dubbed ‘racist’ for investigating his taxes says she won’t be ‘bullied’