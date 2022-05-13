Trump media company hiring producers for ‘Maga version of Netflix’

Donald Trump’s media company is recruiting for its upcoming streaming service in hopes that it will become the right wing’s answer to existing streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu.

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) made the announcement in an ad posted on Wednesday that described the streaming service, named TMTG+, as “a ‘Big Tent’ platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech”.

It stated that the company was looking to hire a content development manager to create programming for TMTG+.

It added that “in addition to the Social Media platform Truth Social, our SVOD [Subscription Video on Demand] platform TMTG+ will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content”.

The ad described the role of the content development manager as someone who will “generate and develop internal concepts for original unscripted content, short form series episodes and specials”, remain “current on developing trends at networks” and “stay aware of emerging talent and upcoming non-scripted programming”.

In another ad, the company posted a requirement for a content acquisitional professional “to oversee content licensing and acquisition”.

“This is an exciting opportunity for someone to put their stamp on a new and exciting SVOD platform,” the ad said.

The ideal candidate for the role will be required to “identify content for licensing, source ownership, and negotiate distribution rights for our SVOD platform”.

Mr Trump had announced he was starting TMTG in October.

A slide deck showing TMTG’s competitors as, supposedly, Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+, CNN, iHeart Media, among others (Trump Media and Technology Group)

Liz Harrington, Mr Trump’s spokesperson, had earlier said the company could be valued at $1.7bn if a merger with shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp, goes through pending regulator approval.

TMTG owns both the TMTG+ streaming channel and Truth Social, an app which the former president had hoped could compete with Twitter after he was banned from the platform following the 6 January Capitol Hill insurrection last year.

Truth Social, which was launched in February and described by the former president as an effort to “fight back against Big Tech”, has struggled to gain momentum after a series of early misfires.

Days after its debut, users complained about their accounts remaining unactivated and by April that platform had witnessed a 93 per cent drop in downloads compared to March.

According to TMTG’s vision statement on the company website, the conglomerate is an answer to “liberal bias”.

“If Big Tech can censor the president of the United States, then they can censor anyone,” the statement said.

“To counter this liberal bias and dangerous exercise of tech monopoly censorship, Donald J Trump and TMTG intend to create a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure and more. In the year 2021, the media pendulum has swung dangerously far to the left,” it added.

“TMTG intends to even the playing field.”

