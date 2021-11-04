Donald Trump has marked the anniversary of his election defeat by praising Arizona “auditors” and repeating his false fraud claims.
The one-term president president thanked Republicans in the state for their work in “finding all of the fraud and all of the irregularities” in their forensic audit of 2.1m votes in Maricopa County.
Authorities in the state have said that the audit by Mr Trump’s allies actually found 99 more votes for Joe Biden and 261 fewer votes for the former president.
Source Link Trump marks anniversary of election defeat by praising Arizona ‘auditors’ and repeating false fraud claims