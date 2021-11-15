Trump makes racist claim McConnell was ‘working with’ China because he has an Asian-American wife

The former president of the United States reignited his feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday with a racist attack referencing Mr McConnell’s wife, who is Asian-American.

Mr Trump claimed in a statement released just after noon that Mr McConnell was “too busy working on deals with China for his wife and family” to support the former president’s false claims of widespread election fraud, which he alleges led to his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

Mr McConnell has repeatedly rejected Mr Trump’s false claims. His wife, Elaine Chao, is Taiwanese-American and was born in Taipei; she became the first Taiwanese-American to serve as a member of the US Cabinet in 2017 when she was confirmed as Mr Trump’s secretary of Transportation.

More follows…

