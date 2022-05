Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer railed against the Supreme Court on Tuesday after a draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade would leaked late Monday evening, accusing former president Donald Trump’s judicial nominees of lying to the US Senate.

“I urge every American to make their voices heard this week and this year,” he said.

