Trump Jr claims China laughing at US military for promoting transgender pilots

Donald Trump Jr has claimed that China is laughing at the US military for promoting the rights of transgender pilots.

“What do you think our enemies are doing? They’re laughing,” Mr Trump Jr said during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Americafest on Sunday.

“You think China is thinking about ‘we got to make sure you have plenty of trans pilots’,” he added.

“By the way, I’m 100 per cent fine with it … if they were the best pilots,” he added. “But that is not their focus, right? It’s not about finding the best ones.”

The Department of the Air Force issued new policies in April with the aim of providing more equal treatment of transgender airmen and guardians who are going through a gender change, The Air Force Times reported in May.

“Service in the Air Force and Space Force should be open to all persons who can meet the high standards for military service and readiness,” a policy document from 30 April said. “All service members and applicants for accession must be treated with dignity and respect and afforded equal opportunity in an environment free from prohibited discrimination.”

The Air Force and Space Force were the first military services to reissue their transgender policies after the Biden Administration reversed the Trump Administration ban on gender transitions for service members.

“Just like when they talk about the breakdown of the labour force between men and women. Why don’t they ever talk about that there’s a grossly underrepresented portion of … female bricklayers,” Mr Trump Jr said mockingly. “I think that’s a disgrace.”

“And yet they would have you believe that it is. So that’s why we have to band together folks. The pendulum has swung so far. It is overcorrected,” Mr Trump Jr said. “The mainstream left has lost their minds.”

“There was a time where the Democrats actually represented hard-working men and women. That is true. That’s a long time ago. I agree. Not during my lifetime,” he added. “They’ve been able to carry forward the brand from 70 years ago, to fairly recently as though that was still true, but it’s not right.”

