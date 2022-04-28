Trump finally posts on his Truth Social platform – reviving one of his most famous phrases

The silence was never going to last.

Donald Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social social media network, the struggling Twitter rival he launched earlier this year, after an uncharacteristic monthslong quiet from the usually voluable former president.

“I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” read the post, which included a photo of Mr Trump on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The hashtag is a reference to what can only be called an iconic 2017 typo from the former president, when he tweeted the accidental koan, “Despite the negative press covfefe,” and nothing more, setting off speculation as to what he could’ve possibly meant.

The world may never know the true meaning of covfefe—though then-Press Secretary insisted at the time that “the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant”.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

