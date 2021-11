Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to block the National Archives and Records Administration from turning over White House records generated before and during the 6 January insurrection to the House committee investigating that day’s events.

Last month, Mr Trump sued House

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump files emergency appeal to block documents from Capitol riot committee