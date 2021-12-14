Trump fails in latest effort to shield his tax returns from Congress

A federal judge has cleared the way for Congress to acquire Donald Trump’s tax returns from during much of his time in the White House .

The Tuesday ruling rejected a lawsuit from the former president seeking to block the Treasury Department from handing over the records, which Mr Trump had argued would amount to political persecution.

Congress is owed “great deference” when making such requests, and Mr Trump was “wrong on the law,” wrote Washington DC district judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, in his decision .

“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries,” the decision reads. “Even the special solicitude accorded former Presidents does not alter the outcome.”

Congressional investigators have been seeking the returns since 2019, when their initial requests were denied by the Trump Treasury Department.

The former president, who has dismissed attempts to seek his tax returns as “the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country,” will likely appeal the ruling to a federal appeals court. The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump for comment.

More details to come on this breaking news story…

