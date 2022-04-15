Former president Donald Trump endorsed author JD Vance for the Republican nomination in Ohio’s Senate race, which the best-selling author and venture capitalist hopes could revive his lagging Senate campaign.

The announcement comes after NBC News had reported on Thursday that Mr Trump was considering endorsing Mr Vance and that surrogates for other candidates–such as businessman Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken and former treasurer Josh Mandel–intervened to try and get the former president to change his mind.

Source Link Trump endorses longshot Republican JD Vance in Ohio Senate race