Trump denies removing call logs and using burner phones during seven-hour Jan 6 silence

Former president Donald Trumpdenied using any burner phones and said he did not recall receiving many calls during the January 6 Capitol riot in an interview with The Washington Post published Thursday.

The interview comes as there are many questions about a seven-hour gap in phone logs on the day of the insurrection wherein his supporters raided the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. He said he didn’t recall “getting very many” calls.

“From the standpoint of telephone calls, I don’t remember getting very many,” he told The Post. “Why would I care about who called me? If congressmen were calling me, what difference did it make? There was nothing secretive about it. There was no secret.”

