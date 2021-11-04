Donald Trump addresses supporters before the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021

Donald Trump’s legal team will argue later today that records from his presidency demanded by a panel investigating the 6 January riot should not be released. The former president claims that the documents are covered by executive privilege, but the Biden administration and the Justice Department have so far declined to invoke that principle to stop the National Archives releasing them. The hearing will commence at 11am ET.

The documents have been requested by the House select committee set up to investigate the causes and planning of the riot and the former president’s role in it, as well as the potential involvement of members of the House of Representatives and other elected or appointed officials.

Show latest update 1636016116 Read legal filing from president’s team In a legal document filed in advance of today’s hearing, Donald Trump’s lawyers claim that the request for emails, memos call logs from around the time of the insurrection is a “naked political ploy” and an attack on the separation of powers. You can read the full document here. Andrew Naughtie 4 November 2021 08:55 1636015289 Good morning Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Donald Trump’s latest attempt to block the release of documents from the last weeks of his administration. Stay tuned for updates and background reading. Andrew Naughtie 4 November 2021 08:41

Source Link Trump court hearing – live: Ex-president fights to keep Capitol riot documents sealed