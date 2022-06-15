Trump complains Jan 6 committee is ignoring him

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the House January 6 select committee for failing to respond to his 2-page statement on the hearings.

The former president shared the rambling response in response to revelations that some of his closest advisers rejected his claims the 2020 election wasn’t fair.

In a post on his own Truth Social platform, Mr Trump wrote: “The Unselect Committee has been unable [to] answer, or in any way refute, the detailed statement, put out yesterday, of voter fraud and irregularities in numerous states that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election”.

In the “detailed statement” he referenced, Mr Trump accused the panel of “disgracing everything we hold sacred about our Constitution” with a “a smoke and mirrors show,” and said news organisations that broadcast the hearing had “coordinated” with the select committee to “broadcast their witnesses on national television without any opposition, cross-examination, or rebuttal evidence”.

In turn, he accused Democrats of having “illegally inflated voter rolls, illegally allow[ing] harvested and stuffed ballots, abus[ing] the use of mail-in ballots, physically remov[ing] Republicans from counting facilities, abus[ing] the elderly in nursing homes, brib[ing] election officials with donations, stopp[ing] counting on Election Night, [giving] Democrats three extra days to harvest ballots, and demand[ing] that the American people believe it was legitimate”

None of the accusations have ever been proven.

Mr Trump also repeated allegations laid out in a film by Dinesh D’Souza, 2000 Mules, which argues that Democrats used “mules” to deliver illicit ballots from liberal non-profits to ballot drop boxes.

Multiple legitimate news organisations have debunked the allegations offered in the film, and Mr Trump’s own ex-attorney general, William Barr, has dismissed them as nonsense. Mr Barr even laughed audibly during videotaped testimony when select committee aides questioned him on the conspiracy theory around which the film is centred.

