Trump claims Ukraine-Russia war wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t ‘rigged’

Donald Trump has claimed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if the 2020 US presidential election wasn’t “rigged.”

“It’s such a stupid war… it’s such a horrible waste to be doing it. Isn’t it a shame all those people are dead all because of a rigged election? If our election wasn’t rigged, you would have had nobody dead,” Trump said on Piers Morgan‘s Uncensored show on new TV channel TalkTV.

