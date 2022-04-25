Trump claims Ukraine-Russia war wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t ‘rigged’

Posted on April 25, 2022 0

Donald Trump has claimed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if the 2020 US presidential election wasn’t “rigged.”

“It’s such a stupid war… it’s such a horrible waste to be doing it. Isn’t it a shame all those people are dead all because of a rigged election? If our election wasn’t rigged, you would have had nobody dead,” Trump said on Piers Morgan‘s Uncensored show on new TV channel TalkTV.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Trump claims Ukraine-Russia war wouldn’t have happened if 2020 election wasn’t ‘rigged’