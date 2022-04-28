Trump claims Queen and Camilla competed for his attention during Buckingham Palace visit

Posted on April 28, 2022 0

Donald Trump has claimed the Queen and Camilla were competing for his attention during a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2019.

The former US president attended a royal banquet three years ago alongside his wife, Melania, and his older children.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTv, Mr Trump suggested he and the Queen couldn’t “break apart”.

“She [Camilla] was on my right, the Queen was on my left, and I said: ‘Queen, I really have to talk to Camilla for a little while too’. We couldn’t break apart,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Trump claims Queen and Camilla competed for his attention during Buckingham Palace visit