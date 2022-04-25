Trump claims Johnson intervened to cancel Piers Morgan interview

Posted on April 25, 2022

Donald Trump has claimed that Boris Johnson tried to stop a meeting with Piers Morgan from going ahead.

Morgan said on his new TalkTV show Uncensored that he was supposed to meet with Trump in December 2019 in London, just before the general election, but Trump cancelled the interview because of an “intervention from [Johnson].”

“I was told it was because he was worried that between us we might create something that may cost him the election,” Morgan said.

