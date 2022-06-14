Trump claims Jan 6 hearing postponed over lack of interest despite 20m+ people watching premiere

Donald Trump bizarrely claimed on Tuesday that the January 6 committee was postponing a hearing and changing course after not seeing the viewership that lawmakers had hoped for despite news that the panel’s first public meeting last week rivaled some Sunday Night Football events in terms of ratings.

The ex-president’s theory came in the form of a “Truth” from his new Truth Social platform, which the president has vowed to remain on even if he is readmitted to Facebook and Twitter, where he remains banned.

“Word out that the reason the Unselects have canceled Wednesday’s Kangaroo Court is a total lack of interest leading to very poor television ratings,” the president claimed.

More follows…

