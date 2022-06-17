Trump claims he never asked Pence to overturn the election

Former president Donald Trump denied that he tried to force vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on 6 January of last year.

Mr Trump’s words come a day after the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US where Mr Pence’s former White House Counsel Greg Jacob testified about the pressure campaign the former vice president sustained at the hands of the president and his legal team.

Multiple video depositions, including from former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, showed how Mr Trump knew his plan to overturn the election results were illegal,

