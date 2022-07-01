Former president Donald Trump alleged that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson wanted to work for him long after the Capitol riot on January 6 in the president’s latest salvo after she testified to the House select committee investigating the attack.
The former president made the accusations on his networking platform Truth Social, which he created after Twitter banned his account.
Source Link Trump claims Cassidy Hutchinson applied to work for him after Jan 6 in latest attack on bombshell star witness