Former President Donald Trump unloaded on the Democratic Party in a wide-ranging interview on a conservative broadcasting network early Wednesday after it was reported that Republicans had won the Virginia governor’s mansion and performed well in other key races.

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s trip to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate summit, Mr Trump characterised Mr Biden’s mission abroad as a failure while seemingly claiming that the Democrats’ climate provisions in the two-pronged infrastructure package working through Congress were the creation of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who has called for much further drastic action on the issue.

Targeting the young congresswoman as he often does, Mr Trump claimed: “It came from AOC, who never even studied climate. They just made up the stuff.”

“They talk about it, they have no idea what’s going to happen,” he added, apparently referring to predictions from leading scientists around the world regarding sea level rise and the frequency of severe weather.

Mr Trump also repeatedly claimed, without explanation, that “nuclear weapons” were “the real climate change” that US lawmakers should be worried about.

“The risk we have is nuclear weapons. That’s your climate change,” Mr Trump said, without mentioning which country’s nuclear program to which he referred.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trump claims AOC ‘never studied’ climate crisis and dismisses environmental threats