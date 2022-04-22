Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was registered to vote in three states at once, report says

As North Carolina continues to investigate whether Mark Meadows committed voter fraud, a new report says the former Trump official was registered to vote in three states at the same time.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Meadows was simultaneously registered in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for a period of about three weeks. Earlier this month, North Carolina removed him from its voter rolls, but Mr Meadows is still registered in South Carolina and Virginia, the Post reported.

As Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mr Meadows aggressively pursued baseless theories that the 2020 election was stolen, and publicly warned of the perils of voter fraud.

“I don’t want my vote or anyone else’s to be disenfranchised,” he told CNN in August 2020. “Do you realize how inaccurate the voter rolls are, with people just moving around?”

In February this year, Mr Meadows was also the keynote speaker at an “Election Integrity Summit” in Georgia, where he extolled the importance of “making sure only legal votes count.”

One month later, The New Yorker published a report that Mr Meadows may have committed voter fraud himself. On his voter registration form, the former White House official allegedly wrote that he resided at a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina – which, according to the magazine’s sources, he had never owned or even visited.

Less than two weeks after the New Yorker article was published, North Carolina’s attorney general ordered an investigation of Mr Meadows’ registration. One month later, the state took him off its voter rolls.

“Macon County administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows under [state law] as he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” Pat Gannon, a spokesperson for North Carolina’s State Board of Elections, told WRAL.

According to the US Justice Department, “providing false information concerning a person’s name, address, or period of residence” while registering to vote in a national election is federal election fraud.

Mr Meadows has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The Independent has reached out to his publisher for comment.

