Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows predicted things would get ‘real real bad’ on Jan 6, witness tells hearing

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows predicted to one of his own aides that things would get “real, real bad” on January , suggesting that the Trump team knew that their supporters planned to storm the Capitol or commit violence days before the attack on Jan 6.

Mr Meadows’s aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Mr Meadows told her his fears directly after she told him that Rudy Giuliani had informed her that then-President Donald Trump was planning to go and join his supporters at the US Capitol after his speech on the day of the riot.

More follows…

