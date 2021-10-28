Trump calls Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ‘criminal’ for donating $400m to election offices

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement he issued today, accusing him of being a “criminal” for donating hundreds of millions of dollars to local election offices.

“Mark Zuckerberg, in my opinion, a criminal, is allowed to spend over $400 million and therefore able to change the course of a Presidential Election, and nothing happens to Facebook,” Trump said in an emailed statement to supporters.

It’s unclear if Mr Trump is insinuating that Mr Zuckerberg was making campaign donations to his enemies or if he is accusing the CEO of manipulating the election through his donations.

Last year, Mr Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated $400m to local election offices to help them deal with the disruptions to in person elections the coronavirus caused.

The money went toward the purchases of masks and gloves for workers and for additional equipment to assist elections officials sort and process mail-in ballots.

