Trump blames Kevin McCarthy for his Jan 6 hearing disaster

Former president Donald Trump told Punchbowl News that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should not have pulled all Republicans from the select committee to investigate January 6 as the hearings investigating the riot continue apace.

The former president said that he would have benefited from having equal representation on the committee investigating buildup to 6 January and the actual day of the riot.

“Well, I think in retrospect, I think it would have been very smart to put [Republicans on the committee] and again, I wasn’t involved in it from a standpoint so I never looked at it too closely”, Mr Trump told the newsletter. “But I think it would have been good if we had representation.”

Mr McCarthy has initially named Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, Troy Nehls of Texas and Rodney Davis of Illinois. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to seat Mr Banks, whom Mr McCarthy selected to be the ranking member, and Mr Jordan.

In response, Mr McCarthy pulled all of his choices from the select committee. In response, Ms Pelosi nominated Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his actions on 6 January, to serve as the only other Republican alongside Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom she initially selected.

