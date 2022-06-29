Trump-backed candidate who said Roe ruling was ‘victory for white life’ wins Illinois primary

A right-wing Freshman Republican congresswoman who called the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade victory for “white life” beat her more established opponent in the Republican primary for Illinois’ 15th district.

