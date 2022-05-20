Trump-appointed judge says US must continue to expel migrants under public health law

A Louisiana federal judge has issued a ruling prohibiting the Biden Administration from reversing a Trump-era policy which allowed border patrol agents to turn away asylum seekers along the US-Mexico border without considering their claims as required under US treaty obligations.

Judge Robert Summerhays on Friday granted a request by 24 Republican-led states to block the Centers for Disease Control from ending the use of a public health authority, known as Title 42 for its’ section of the US Code, enacted under former president Donald Trump at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Title 42, the CDC can block the entry of migrants into the US on public health grounds. The Biden Administration was set to let the CDC’s use of Title 42 expire on Monday, but Judge Summerhays’ ruling forces immigration officials to continue to act under the Trump-era order.

The ruling is the latest in a string of victories by litigants — often GOP attorneys general — who’ve chosen to file lawsuits in district courts with a high number of judges put on the bench by Mr Trump, with the aim of kneecapping the Biden administration’s ability to enact its’ own immigration policies.

More follows…

